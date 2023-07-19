International
Soldiers and citizens: UNDP report highlights call for democratic renewal across Africa
Nairobi Democracies around the globe have faced numerous challenges over the past decade, and Africa has been no exception. Between 2020 and 2022, the continent experienced six coups and three coup attempts: a sharp increase from the previous two decades.
Building on its organizational mandate and its country-level presence across Africa, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) conducted a ground-breaking study to understand the rise of constitutional manipulation and the alarming increase in coups in Africa. The findings are captured in a new report titled Soldiers and Citizens: Military Coups and the Need for Democratic Renewal in Africa.
The report was launched in partnership with Chatham House on the 5th Marginsth Mid-Year Coordination The 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the African Union, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms was held in Nairobi, Kenya on 15 July 2023.
The research is rooted in an extensive perception survey, which captures the views of 8,000 citizens across Africa. Among them, 5,000 lived through recent coups or unconstitutional changes of government (UCG) as defined by the 2000 Lom Declaration on the OAU’s response to UCG. These countries include Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali and Sudan. Their views were contrasted with those of 3,000 citizens from the sample countries on the road to democratic transition or consolidation, namely Gambia, Ghana and Tanzania. This unprecedented survey drew on a unique people-centered database to uncover insights for both preventing further coups and seizing opportunities for transformative change and sustainable constitutional order.
Three main findings emerged prominently from the research.
The first is a preference for democracy by citizens, culminating in a strong call for states to deepen democracy.ANDprioritize a restoration of the social contract. The majority of citizens surveyed in both settings indicated that democracy remains their preferred style of governance. In fact, only 11% of the 5,000 citizens interviewed by the UCG context preferred a non-democratic form of government. However, for governments across Africa to build resilience to coups, better governance, deeper democracy and inclusive development progress must be a guiding star. A restoration of the social contract is needed both to help coup-affected states move forward and to help prevent future coups. To achieve this, governments must shift their focus to practical delivery that directly improves the quality of life and opportunities for all segments of society.
The second is that a developmental lens is essential to mitigating coup risk, as it shows how hybrid circumstances rooted in triggers, proximate, and structural factors lead to coup risks. There are clear correlations between increased coup risk and low development indicators, for example, especially in combination with governance deficits. Poor government performance, corruption and failure to deliver security, inclusive development benefits and related opportunities create a deep appetite for change. This requires comprehensive and integrated solutions. Instruments such as the newly launched Africa Support Instrument for Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT) represent a unique programmatic intervention that can significantly contribute to addressing gaps in current international and regional responses.
The third key finding highlights the dangers of coups in countries with a long history of military rule.The findings show that countries with a history of military rule and close involvement of the military in political life are much more likely to experience a recurring pattern of coups. They are also among the African countries where military spending represents the highest percentage of the state budget. These findings highlight a critical need to restore the military’s role in political life and broader civil-military relations.
The report calls for a refocus on development, including good governance, human rights and access to basic services such as education and health care, as a critical tool not only to prevent coups but also to sustain peace. This is particularly important in regions such as the Sahel, which face an increased risk of coups. That investment will also drive game-changing progress on the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, said Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa.
This investment will also drive game-changing progress on the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.
Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa
His Excellency Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in a statement delivered on his behalf by Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said African leaders should discourage coups and called on all African leaders at all levels to ensure concerted efforts in upholding the principles of political order, upholding the principles of law, upholding the principles of law and order. Tinubu was recently elected as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the sub-regional body with a membership of 15 West African countries.
The report is produced in the new context mentioned above Africa Facility to Support Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT)a joint initiative of UNDP and the AU Commission to provide integrated programmatic support to countries in Africa undergoing complex political transitions.
AFSIT’s primary objective is to help develop credible, comprehensive and legitimate transition pathways, mechanisms and institutions, ultimately leading to the restoration and consolidation of constitutional rule, democracy and stability in the respective countries. Comprehensive and integrated responses are required, and instruments such as AFSIT can resolve a unique international intervention response and international intervention programs in the AFSIT region.
Other high-level speakers at the presentation of the Soldiers and Citizens report included the Honorable Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Republic of The Gambia; Hanna Tetteh, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for the Horn of Africa; HE Ms. Nefrtiti Mushiya Tshibanda, Permanent Representative of the International Organization of Francophonie (OIF) to the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa; and Dr. Yero Baldeh, Director, Office of Coordination of States in Transition, African Development Bank (AfDB). The launch also featured the participation of high-level participants from the diplomatic, development and research communities, including the Permanent Representatives of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Gambia and Ghana to Ethiopia and the African Union, who are also members of the Peace and Security Council.
Download the report at www.soldiersandcitizen.org and look Soldiers and Citizens: A short film from UNDP Africa.
Media contact:
Addis Ababa: Michelle Mendi Muita, UNDP Regional Communications Specialist, [email protected]
New York: Sawiche Wamunza, UNDP Strategic Communications Specialist, [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.undp.org/press-releases/soldiers-and-citizens-undp-report-highlights-call-democratic-renewal-across-africa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Soldiers and citizens: UNDP report highlights call for democratic renewal across Africa
- Manchin’s New Hampshire trip will leave Democrats reeling
- Saudi agreement for Turkish drones during Erdogan’s visit
- Positive Changes to Automatic Extension of UK Immigration Rules for Pre-Settled Status, Tom Marsom
- Producer says Missoula can be the Hollywood of Mountain West
- Chinese fast fashion rivals Temu and Shein take US war to court
- Visa application submission for Honduran nationals visiting the UK
- Best workouts to get you moving in 2023, so far
- A 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off the Pacific coast of El Salvador
- India’s opposition parties join forces to confront Narendra Modi
- UK’s ruling Tories face voters in 3 special elections
- News | City of West Hollywood