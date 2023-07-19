Soldiers and citizens: UNDP report highlights call for democratic renewal across Africa

Nairobi Democracies around the globe have faced numerous challenges over the past decade, and Africa has been no exception. Between 2020 and 2022, the continent experienced six coups and three coup attempts: a sharp increase from the previous two decades.

Building on its organizational mandate and its country-level presence across Africa, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) conducted a ground-breaking study to understand the rise of constitutional manipulation and the alarming increase in coups in Africa. The findings are captured in a new report titled Soldiers and Citizens: Military Coups and the Need for Democratic Renewal in Africa.

The report was launched in partnership with Chatham House on the 15 July 2023 at the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the African Union, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms in Nairobi, Kenya.

The research is rooted in an extensive perception survey, which captures the views of 8,000 citizens across Africa. Among them, 5,000 lived through recent coups or unconstitutional changes of government (UCG) as defined by the 2000 Lom Declaration on the OAU’s response to UCG. These countries include Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali and Sudan. Their views were contrasted with those of 3,000 citizens from the sample countries on the road to democratic transition or consolidation, namely Gambia, Ghana and Tanzania. This unprecedented survey drew on a unique people-centered database to uncover insights for both preventing further coups and seizing opportunities for transformative change and sustainable constitutional order.

Three main findings emerged prominently from the research.

The first is a preference for democracy by citizens, culminating in a strong call for states to deepen democracy.ANDprioritize a restoration of the social contract. The majority of citizens surveyed in both settings indicated that democracy remains their preferred style of governance. In fact, only 11% of the 5,000 citizens interviewed by the UCG context preferred a non-democratic form of government. However, for governments across Africa to build resilience to coups, better governance, deeper democracy and inclusive development progress must be a guiding star. A restoration of the social contract is needed both to help coup-affected states move forward and to help prevent future coups. To achieve this, governments must shift their focus to practical delivery that directly improves the quality of life and opportunities for all segments of society.

The second is that a developmental lens is essential to mitigating coup risk, as it shows how hybrid circumstances rooted in triggers, proximate, and structural factors lead to coup risks. There are clear correlations between increased coup risk and low development indicators, for example, especially in combination with governance deficits. Poor government performance, corruption and failure to deliver security, inclusive development benefits and related opportunities create a deep appetite for change. This requires comprehensive and integrated solutions. Instruments such as the newly launched Africa Support Instrument for Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT) represent a unique programmatic intervention that can significantly contribute to addressing gaps in current international and regional responses.

The third key finding highlights the dangers of coups in countries with a long history of military rule.The findings show that countries with a history of military rule and close involvement of the military in political life are much more likely to experience a recurring pattern of coups. They are also among the African countries where military spending represents the highest percentage of the state budget. These findings highlight a critical need to restore the military’s role in political life and broader civil-military relations.

The report calls for a refocus on development, including good governance, human rights and access to basic services such as education and health care, as a critical tool not only to prevent coups but also to sustain peace. This is particularly important in regions such as the Sahel, which face an increased risk of coups. That investment will also drive game-changing progress on the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, said Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa.