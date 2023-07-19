World and International News – July 19, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be on an official visit to India on Friday (July 21). He will visit the country at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. 2. The US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) ministerial meeting was held between Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in New Delhi. 3. Canada has introduced a new program to welcome 10,000 H1-B visa holders from the United States, offering open work permits and creating job opportunities. The initiative is part of Canada's strategy to attract highly skilled workers and position itself as a global leader in emerging technologies. Indians, who make up nearly 75% of H1-B visa holders in the US. 4. Pakistan's former Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has mocked India's moon mission, stating that there was no need to do much about moon sighting. The video of his humorous response went viral after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 from India. WORLD NEWS 1. Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Odesa port, key to grain deal. Ukraine said on Saturday that Russian missiles had hit the port of Odessa, a key Black Sea terminal, a day after Moscow and Kiev signed a deal to resume grain exports stalled by the war. Russia has announced that it has stopped participating in an agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian wheat through the Black Sea. 2. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is open-sourcing its massive artificial intelligence language model Llama 2 with its preferred partner Microsoft and other cloud providers. Llama 2 enables developers and organizations to build AI-powered generative tools and experiences. 3. Heat waves and extreme weather have gripped most parts of the world, including Europe, the US and Asia. 4. A US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) visited South Korea for the first time since the 1980s, as the allies began talks to coordinate their responses in the event of a nuclear war with North Korea. 5. At least eight people were injured in an explosion in Peshawar, Pakistan on Tuesday. 6. North Korea recently test-fired its latest intercontinental ballistic missile (IBM) Hwasong-18. 7. Pakistan and Iran agree to work together to stop cross-border attacks by militants.

