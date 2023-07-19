Mansfield District Council’s free insulation grant scheme is open for applications





Mansfield District Council is inviting people to come along and apply for free insulation, which will make their homes warmer, more energy efficient and reduce carbon emissions.

A successful bid for Phase 3 of the Local Area Green Grant (LAD) Scheme has seen an extra £200,000 made available to local residents from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) Sustainable Warmth Fund. This is in addition to the £770,000 awarded in 2022. The grant means the work can be carried out completely free of charge to residents. It includes full loft space insulation, insulating cavities (where available) and where properties do not have a cavity then external wall insulation may also be available. To be eligible for the grant, applicants must own their own home, have a household income of less than £31,000 and live in a property with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of D, E, F or G. It is predicted that the measures will improve the properties’ EPC ratings by up to two generations – reducing a household’s annual energy bills and, over a lifetime, saving 75.26 tonnes of carbon per property. The application deadline is August 7, 2023. Councilor Anne Callaghan, portfolio holder for Housing, said: “Installing energy efficient home improvements is a great way to reduce household energy bills and carbon emissions. We know these measures can be expensive and, without support, out of reach for many low-income families. “Our housing team has done a fantastic job securing this funding to help hundreds of eligible residents heat their homes more efficiently, cut their energy bills and support the city in tackling the climate emergency. “With spiraling energy costs, it’s more important than ever that people have support to make their homes more energy efficient and affordable to heat. We will do everything we can to attract and continue to secure the funding we need to make this possible.” The Green Homes Grant scheme has been running since 2020 and the council has so far successfully secured funding totaling over £2 million to deliver energy saving measures to low income homeowners across the borough. The council formally declared a climate emergency in 2019 and has since developed a strategy and action plan to meet its target of being a carbon neutral authority by 2040. Since then she has taken big decisions to promote a greener lifestyle in the district. These include building new council housing with higher energy efficiency standards than currently required by building control regulations and opening up more green spaces in the city center to add vibrancy. For further information and to apply, please contact Mansfield District Council on 01623 463702 or email [email protected]. To find the EPC rating for your home, please visit www.epcregister.com (opens in new window).

