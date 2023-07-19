Trump Says He’s Target of Federal Criminal Investigation Jan. 6 – National and International News

Trump says he is the target of a federal criminal investigation Jan. 6.

NATIONAL NEWS

Former President Donald Trump confirmed today that he had received a letter from the Department of Justice notifying him that he is the target of an ongoing criminal investigation into events around January 6, 2021. Since last year, this investigation has been overseen by special counsel Jack Smith. The investigation has looked into several aspects of a campaign by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in the 2020 election. This includes pressure campaigns in various battleground states to appoint fake voters to present a false certificate of election to Congress.

Jack Smith is also overseeing a separate federal case against Trump related to the misuse of classified documents after he left the White House. An indictment was announced in that case last month shortly after Trump announced the acquisition of the target later. That means an indictment in the Jan. 6 case could come in the next few days.

Trump’s lawyers are also in a federal court in Florida today for a preliminary hearing in the classified documents case. A trial date has not yet been set for the case, and Trump’s defense hopes the judge will agree to delay the trial until after the November 2024 presidential election. Trump’s team argued that his campaign schedule would keep him too busy to attend his criminal trial.

The case is being presided over by Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who previously ruled in Trump’s favor during the investigative phase of the same case. The conservative 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned those rulings. Those justices offered scathing criticism of Cannon’s misuse of the law in the case, though they did not accuse him of political favoritism. Six of the eleven active judges in the 11th Circuit are also Trump appointees.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced some encouraging economic news after finding that wages are now rising faster than prices for the first time in two years. For the past three months, the average hourly wage has increased by 4.4%. Last week, the Consumer Price Index showed that inflation had slowed in June to 3%, from 4% in May.

This is the first time in 2 years that year-on-year price growth was lower than 4%. While this is great news for consumers, it still exceeds the Federal Reserve’s year-over-year inflation target of 2%. Forecasters say the extra 1% could be stubborn and it could be 5 years before it returns to 2%.

These new numbers, along with falling unemployment, have made analysts more optimistic that the US will avoid a recession.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Israeli officials have just learned that some of their ancient cultural artifacts somehow ended up at Donald Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago. The artifacts, which include several ancient oil lamps, were on temporary loan for a Chanukah event at the White House in 2019. The lamps were not used in the ceremony due to concerns that they were taken from the occupied Palestinian territories. The lamps were supposed to be returned to Israel, but their transfer was delayed by the start of the pandemic in 2020.

For the past few years, Israeli antiquities authorities have been unaware of the lamps’ whereabouts and have tried, unsuccessfully, to recover them through official channels. No one is sure when or how the lamps got to Trump’s estate, nor is it clear whether he knew they were there. In their August 2022 raid at Mar-a-Lago, the FBI found boxes of highly classified material unceremoniously piled in a ballroom and a shower stall. An anonymous official source told Haaretz newspaper that he would not be surprised if the items Israel is looking for are also found in a bathroom there.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).