DAF Leaders Join Royal Air Force at Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 > Air Force > Show Articles





Department of the Air Force leaders joined the Royal Air Force and participants from more than 20 other countries for the Royal International Air Tattoo, July 14-16. RIAT, held annually in July, usually at RAF Fairford, is billed as the world’s largest air show, typically attracting more than 150,000 spectators over a weekend. Throughout the activity, the Secretary of the Air Force Frank KendallAir Force Chief of Staff General CQ Brown, Jr.and Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman met with US and international airmen and stewards attending the event, conducted bilateral meetings with key aerospace counterparts, and held various meetings with industry partners. Attending the annual air show enables DAF executives to engage face-to-face with allies and partners, demonstrating the strength of the global air force and space relationship and expressing appreciation for DAF’s bilateral relationship with the RAF. “Since the inception of the US Air Force, we have always had a strong partnership with the Royal Air Force,” Kendall said. “During the space of history, this connection now includes our Space Force. RIAT provides a key moment of camaraderie and demonstrates our unity with other allies and partners who share our values ​​and value the strength of air and space power.” While at RIAT, Brown presented a US Legion of Merit medal to his outgoing RAF counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston, for exceptionally meritorious conduct as Chief of the RAF Air Staff. “I was honored to present the Legion of Merit to my friend Sir Mike Wigston,” said Brown. “We first met nearly ten years ago when he was serving as commander of British Forces in Cyprus, and I was commander of US Air Force Central Command. Since then, we have enjoyed many years of cooperation,” he continued. “As Air Chiefs, we signed a joint vision statement that laid the groundwork for our forces to be integrated by design, and I’m proud to say that our partnership today is stronger than ever. His outstanding leadership as Chief of the Air Staff was instrumental in deepening and expanding the ties between our air forces, and I cannot thank him enough for all the work he has done for both our nations.” The US Air Force sent numerous assets, including KC-135 Stratotanker AND KC-46A Pegasusin line with the RIAT 2023 theme, “SKYTANKER”, which recognizes the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling. “RIAT is always a fantastic opportunity to showcase our aircraft, aircraft and weapon systems,” said Brown. “This year is particularly important as we recognize a century of achievements in aerial refueling and the benefits it has brought to allied airpower, an increasingly important capability in a changing world. Thank you to our friends in the RAF who continue to host this annual celebration of Airpower.” Saltzman, who arrived in the UK earlier in the week to deliver keynote addresses at the Global Air and Space Chiefs Conference in London and participate in various multilateral engagements, took the opportunity to encourage continued cooperation, coordination and opportunities for interaction with allies and partners at RIAT. “I am extremely proud to be a part of this community of like-minded nations,” Saltzman said. “I look forward to continuing to build on our core relationships and ensuring that space operations are effectively integrated into our collective defense.” While expressing his appreciation for the RAF’s Space Force counterparts, Saltzman emphasized that mutually beneficial partnerships will remain an unmatched asymmetric advantage as the U.S. and its allies work to keep space safe, secure, sustainable and sustainable.

