



Amnesty International sentenced a final deal on migration between the EU and Tunisia on Monday. Amnesty International claimed the deal makes the EU “complicit in the suffering that will inevitably result” in what represents a “dangerous extension” of failed migration policies. Members of the European Commission signed memorandum of understanding with Tunisia on Sunday. The agreement commits the EU to provide financial support to Tunisia to deter Europe-bound migration. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen DESCRIBED the agreement as “invest[ing] in shared prosperity” to address the increase in migration from Tunisia and to target the network of traffickers operating in the region. Both Tunisia and the EU continued to claim that the “comprehensive package” is key to addressing the “shared priority” of strengthening border management. Under the agreement, the EU will give Tunisia 105 million (about $120 million) in aid to fight irregular immigration, subject to approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, Amnesty International’s Director of Advocacy at the European Institutions Office, Eve Geddie, called the deal “ill-judged” and accused EU leaders of disregarding the human rights of migrants in the region. Geddie went on to say, “Despite mounting evidence of serious human rights…[the judgement] will result in a dangerous extension of already failed migration policies and signals EU acceptance of increasingly repressive behavior by the Tunisian president and government.” Tunisia recently forcibly deported hundreds of black migrants from the country to the Libyan border. UN before sentenced The actions of the Tunisian government as “cruel and inhumane treatment”. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson defended the agreement in the European Parliament when it faced some criticism from some lawmakers. She said the deal was crucial to “stop[ping] this deadly business of sending people not only to Europe, but to their deaths.” Tunisia is a key departure point for thousands of migrants crossing from North Africa to Europe. According to International Organization for Migrationimmigrants come mainly from the Maghreb and Sub-Saharan Africa with the aim of reaching Europe from the Tunisian coast. Frontex, the European Border Agency, has described the central Mediterranean route as the route most used by refugees to reach the EU. In the first six months of this year, 66,000 migrants have been detected crossing the same route.

