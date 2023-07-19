International
The international student reflects on her year at K
When Claudia Klos left France for Kalamazoo College in the fall of 2022, she feared she would miss her parents.
Now, in the summer of 2023, she has the opposite problem.
Life was so busy at K that this void that is created when we leave home is immediately filled with new discoveries, new people, new friendships, new places and new activities, Klos said. Kalamazoo was a great place for me to fill this void from home, so much so that now that I’m back home, I feel this void again, a new kind of void that was created when I left K.
Klos came to Kalamazoo via Science Yes Strasbourgwhich she chose for the same reasons many students choose K: an emphasis on multidisciplinary studies and spending time abroad, a mandatory experience for Sciences Po Strasbourg students.
Born and raised in the western suburbs of Paris of Polish heritage, Klos never thought she would study in the US because of the distance and expense. When she learned about the opportunity to study at K and work as a French teaching assistant, however, she immediately wanted to go.
I’ve always loved languages and I really thought it would be a great experience for me, Klos said. I think giving myself some responsibility would only do me good. I wanted to challenge myself. The financial benefits of being an AT were obviously part of the decision as well.
Along with two other students from France who worked as TAs at K during the past academic year, Klos had the opportunity before coming to Kalamazoo to meet with Asia Bennett, assistant director and exchange student advisor with the Center for International Programs (CIP), as well as K students studying abroad in Strasbourg.
It was very nice to meet them and I knew we would see each other on the other side of the Earth shortly, Klos said. CIP does amazing work. I felt very listened to, they have very quick answers to your questions and every step was made clear.
Before arriving in Kalamazoo on her 21st birthday in September 2022, Klos hoped the French classes she was TA for would go smoothly.
I was also hoping for a year of discoveries, she said. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, so we better not waste it. These discoveries came with traveling, meeting people and sharing the lives of people we meet on the other side of the planet, and discovering student life in America to compare it to the lives of European students. I was hoping to make the most of this amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Her first impressions were that K was charming and very green. She loved the beauty, comfort, common spaces, and fireplaces in her dorm, Harmon Hall, and in the library.
Klos appreciated the opportunity to speak English in everyday life and to experience American student life, which she found different in many ways. She was surprised by how students were encouraged to participate in sports and the arts. In addition to attending concerts and plays, Klos participated in intramural volleyball.
This year made me want to get involved in some team sports, she said. The energy that K had was amazing and that is something I will remember.
The residential campus offered another change from Clos’ life as a student in France, where she had attended a rigorous prep school that demanded much of her time and energy.
My social life had never been as rich as it was at K, where we were always around people, Klos said. We were with people in and out of class every day, and actually, I never got tired of it. People talk about social batteries going down, which I understand, but I was surprised that I didn’t have that problem and was happy to be around people all the time.
The close relationships created by the residential campus helped Klos learn about himself, grow personally, and develop a more balanced approach to school, recreation, and life.
Since I knew my time at K was limited, the fact that the experience was remote made it precious, she said. I learned to find a balance because I never thought to do that before in my life. Before, the academic part always dominated, while here the social dimension of the experience also dominated, so I had to manage both. We would have study sessions in the basement of DeWaters Hall and no one would really make any progress on the book work. Everyone was talking and laughing, and we were like, No, we weren’t studying, we were making memories! This is something we would say ironically, but it was still accurate, and it is something important that I learned from this year thanks to friendships.
When conflicts or interpersonal difficulties arose, Klos reminded himself that they would not last long.
I would think how lucky I am to find myself so far from home with wonderful people in a wonderful place, she said. In January, I was feeling down, so I started making a list of things I’m grateful for. Before I went to sleep, I wrote down something nice that happened every day, even if it was something small. It helped me remember how amazing this experience was despite the problems.
One of these concerns was the consumption of resources she saw in the US
I had a problem with the air conditioner, Klos said. I thought it was a waste of energy, of CO2 emissions. Also, the fact that the lights were on all the time stuck with me. I noticed contrasting details of daily life between the US and Europe; for example, there is so much water in the toilet bowl. They still give out plastic bags everywhere. I’m trying to understand all the differences and see how American culture provides abundance and emphasizes comfort over resources.
While Klos enjoyed all of her classes, especially political science, she was initially taken aback by the differences between the college courses in France and Kalamazoo.
In the fall term, I was there with my computer ready to eavesdrop and eavesdrop and eavesdrop, because that’s what we do in European universities, Klos said. It wasn’t like that at all. We had a teacher who asked us questions, we did exercises together; it is not just the teacher who gives us this material and we absorb it. I wasn’t aware that I had to do all these readings for every class, I didn’t even know there was a syllabus, it was very confusing. But then, in the spring, I was prepared and knew how things worked. Then I really liked this approach that we were doing readings, so we were gathering some knowledge and then we were able to reflect on that with the professor doing the lecture, but also having class discussions with us.
She particularly appreciated the way language classes are taught at K (Klos, in addition to being a French TA, took German), and the relationships between students and professors. Associate Professor of French and Francophone Studies Aurlie Chatton offered support, openness and a listening ear to all French TAs. While she initially did not want to take the Sciences Po Strasbourg economics classes required, Klos found positive encouragement and challenge from Department Co-Chair and Edward and Virginia Van Dalson Professor of Economics Patrik Hultberg and Assistant Professor of Economics Darshana Udayanganie.
I really liked the concept of the work schedule and the relationship between students and lecturers, said Klos. In France, we don’t feel close to our teachers at all. I made the most of the working hours and I am grateful to every professor for making them happen. Thanks to these relationships, I could navigate the classes more easily. It feels good when professors are demanding because it makes us grow.
This balance of challenge and support was evident for Klos in her relationship with Professor of Political Science and William Weber Social Sciences Chair Amy Elman.
The whole challenge paid off since she recognized us and recognized our center of interest, Klos said. The professors were a huge part of my experience.
Knowing Klos’ interests, Elman recommended him for the EP-JMN Summer School, a June program at the University of Salamanca in Spain, where Klos met students from different parts of Europe and learned more about the European Union and different cultures.
This fall, her travels will continue with a September program in eastern France that includes educational workshops followed by opportunities to teach topics to school children.
I know I got into that program because of my experiences in K because I told them, listen, I taught French in the US for a year. I know how to present subjects and handle a class.
Then, in October, Klos will begin a year of study in Krakow, where he is looking forward to living in the country of family heritage for the first time.
It will be another wonderful experience away from France that awaits me”, said Klos. When one is abroad, everything is a surprise, the most boring roads, the most boring cars and houses to a local person, is a surprise to a foreigner. I enjoyed walking in the cemetery near campus, and it looks nothing like a cemetery in Europe. Just walking down the streets of Kalamazoo, the houses are so American. The most basic thing is so specific to this place where I am, and so different from home, even though it’s the same thing. I think when we study abroad we go back to childhood because we discover new things all the time. The most boring things become amazing and we have stars in our eyes whenever we see the most random thing, the most basic thing. This happens when we go abroad, so I would encourage anyone who is thinking about studying abroad to go for it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kzoo.edu/news/international-student-reflects/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michigan AG indicts 16 fake voters for Donald Trump in 2020 presidential election
- In Tabot, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, buys five sweets (sugar)
- Five For Fighting at Pine Knob, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press
- TikTok launches music streaming service in Australia, Mexico and Singapore
- The international student reflects on her year at K
- Pompeii: New discoveries as archaeologists begin biggest dig in a generation – BBC News
- Azma Khan’s statement on ciphering an ‘indictment’ against Imran Khan: Sanaullah
- Erdogan gifts Turkish-made electric car to Emir of Qatar, agrees to boost economic ties
- The Roxy Celebrates 50 Years in West Hollywood with Neil Young, Exhibit and More
- Jennifer Lopez is impossible to miss in this floaty crimson tent dress
- Wall Street rises and adds to its big rally after earnings reports – KGET 17
- Microsoft and Activision postpone agreement to resolve UK regulatory issues