The international student reflects on her year at K

Claudia Klos prepares French labs in front of DeWaters Hall in October 2022. She said Kalamazoo had the most beautiful fall colors she had ever seen. Claudia Klos (right) with international student and German TA Olivia Machnik at a German department event in May 2023. I loved the snow, said Claudia Klos, a student at Sciences Po Strasbourg who spent the 2022-23 academic year at Kalamazoo College.

When Claudia Klos left France for Kalamazoo College in the fall of 2022, she feared she would miss her parents.

Now, in the summer of 2023, she has the opposite problem.

Life was so busy at K that this void that is created when we leave home is immediately filled with new discoveries, new people, new friendships, new places and new activities, Klos said. Kalamazoo was a great place for me to fill this void from home, so much so that now that I’m back home, I feel this void again, a new kind of void that was created when I left K.

Klos came to Kalamazoo via Science Yes Strasbourgwhich she chose for the same reasons many students choose K: an emphasis on multidisciplinary studies and spending time abroad, a mandatory experience for Sciences Po Strasbourg students.

Born and raised in the western suburbs of Paris of Polish heritage, Klos never thought she would study in the US because of the distance and expense. When she learned about the opportunity to study at K and work as a French teaching assistant, however, she immediately wanted to go.

I’ve always loved languages ​​and I really thought it would be a great experience for me, Klos said. I think giving myself some responsibility would only do me good. I wanted to challenge myself. The financial benefits of being an AT were obviously part of the decision as well.

Along with two other students from France who worked as TAs at K during the past academic year, Klos had the opportunity before coming to Kalamazoo to meet with Asia Bennett, assistant director and exchange student advisor with the Center for International Programs (CIP), as well as K students studying abroad in Strasbourg.

It was very nice to meet them and I knew we would see each other on the other side of the Earth shortly, Klos said. CIP does amazing work. I felt very listened to, they have very quick answers to your questions and every step was made clear.

Before arriving in Kalamazoo on her 21st birthday in September 2022, Klos hoped the French classes she was TA for would go smoothly.

I was also hoping for a year of discoveries, she said. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, so we better not waste it. These discoveries came with traveling, meeting people and sharing the lives of people we meet on the other side of the planet, and discovering student life in America to compare it to the lives of European students. I was hoping to make the most of this amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Visiting international students and French TAs Gabin Wagner, Louis Landreau and Claudia Klos enjoy some sun while studying in May 2023. Visiting international students and language TAs Lena Horl, Gabin Wagner and Claudia Klos commemorate the November 11, 1918 signing of the armistice between the World War I Allies and Germany. Horl is from Germany, while Wagner is from the Alsace-Lorraine region of France, which was controlled by Germany during World War I, and Klos is from France with family roots in Poland, which celebrates National Independence Day on November 11. Dressed for Monte Carlo in May 2023 are (from left) Lorraine Velasco Navarro, Louis Landreau, Gabriela Perez Chapado, Gabin Wagner, Clara Solomon, Laura Reinaux and Claudia Klos.

Her first impressions were that K was charming and very green. She loved the beauty, comfort, common spaces, and fireplaces in her dorm, Harmon Hall, and in the library.

Klos appreciated the opportunity to speak English in everyday life and to experience American student life, which she found different in many ways. She was surprised by how students were encouraged to participate in sports and the arts. In addition to attending concerts and plays, Klos participated in intramural volleyball.

This year made me want to get involved in some team sports, she said. The energy that K had was amazing and that is something I will remember.

The residential campus offered another change from Clos’ life as a student in France, where she had attended a rigorous prep school that demanded much of her time and energy.

My social life had never been as rich as it was at K, where we were always around people, Klos said. We were with people in and out of class every day, and actually, I never got tired of it. People talk about social batteries going down, which I understand, but I was surprised that I didn’t have that problem and was happy to be around people all the time.

The close relationships created by the residential campus helped Klos learn about himself, grow personally, and develop a more balanced approach to school, recreation, and life.

Since I knew my time at K was limited, the fact that the experience was remote made it precious, she said. I learned to find a balance because I never thought to do that before in my life. Before, the academic part always dominated, while here the social dimension of the experience also dominated, so I had to manage both. We would have study sessions in the basement of DeWaters Hall and no one would really make any progress on the book work. Everyone was talking and laughing, and we were like, No, we weren’t studying, we were making memories! This is something we would say ironically, but it was still accurate, and it is something important that I learned from this year thanks to friendships.

When conflicts or interpersonal difficulties arose, Klos reminded himself that they would not last long.

I would think how lucky I am to find myself so far from home with wonderful people in a wonderful place, she said. In January, I was feeling down, so I started making a list of things I’m grateful for. Before I went to sleep, I wrote down something nice that happened every day, even if it was something small. It helped me remember how amazing this experience was despite the problems.

One of these concerns was the consumption of resources she saw in the US

I had a problem with the air conditioner, Klos said. I thought it was a waste of energy, of CO2 emissions. Also, the fact that the lights were on all the time stuck with me. I noticed contrasting details of daily life between the US and Europe; for example, there is so much water in the toilet bowl. They still give out plastic bags everywhere. I’m trying to understand all the differences and see how American culture provides abundance and emphasizes comfort over resources. While Klos enjoyed all of her classes, especially political science, she was initially taken aback by the differences between the college courses in France and Kalamazoo. In the fall term, I was there with my computer ready to eavesdrop and eavesdrop and eavesdrop, because that’s what we do in European universities, Klos said. It wasn’t like that at all. We had a teacher who asked us questions, we did exercises together; it is not just the teacher who gives us this material and we absorb it. I wasn’t aware that I had to do all these readings for every class, I didn’t even know there was a syllabus, it was very confusing. But then, in the spring, I was prepared and knew how things worked. Then I really liked this approach that we were doing readings, so we were gathering some knowledge and then we were able to reflect on that with the professor doing the lecture, but also having class discussions with us. She particularly appreciated the way language classes are taught at K (Klos, in addition to being a French TA, took German), and the relationships between students and professors. Associate Professor of French and Francophone Studies Aurlie Chatton offered support, openness and a listening ear to all French TAs. While she initially did not want to take the Sciences Po Strasbourg economics classes required, Klos found positive encouragement and challenge from Department Co-Chair and Edward and Virginia Van Dalson Professor of Economics Patrik Hultberg and Assistant Professor of Economics Darshana Udayanganie. I really liked the concept of the work schedule and the relationship between students and lecturers, said Klos. In France, we don’t feel close to our teachers at all. I made the most of the working hours and I am grateful to every professor for making them happen. Thanks to these relationships, I could navigate the classes more easily. It feels good when professors are demanding because it makes us grow. International student Claudia Klos poses in front of a Stetson hat on the way to lunch in November 2022.

International student Claudia Klos (right) attends a K baseball game in April 2023 with Spanish international student and TA Clara Salomon, Laura Reinaux 25 and Spanish international student and TA Lorena Velasco-Navarro. International student Claudia Klos (right) braves the cold to attend the Hornets’ final home soccer game in November 2022 with Spanish international student and TA Clara Salomon and Laura Reinaux 25.

This balance of challenge and support was evident for Klos in her relationship with Professor of Political Science and William Weber Social Sciences Chair Amy Elman.

The whole challenge paid off since she recognized us and recognized our center of interest, Klos said. The professors were a huge part of my experience.

Knowing Klos’ interests, Elman recommended him for the EP-JMN Summer School, a June program at the University of Salamanca in Spain, where Klos met students from different parts of Europe and learned more about the European Union and different cultures.

This fall, her travels will continue with a September program in eastern France that includes educational workshops followed by opportunities to teach topics to school children.

I know I got into that program because of my experiences in K because I told them, listen, I taught French in the US for a year. I know how to present subjects and handle a class.

Then, in October, Klos will begin a year of study in Krakow, where he is looking forward to living in the country of family heritage for the first time.

It will be another wonderful experience away from France that awaits me”, said Klos. When one is abroad, everything is a surprise, the most boring roads, the most boring cars and houses to a local person, is a surprise to a foreigner. I enjoyed walking in the cemetery near campus, and it looks nothing like a cemetery in Europe. Just walking down the streets of Kalamazoo, the houses are so American. The most basic thing is so specific to this place where I am, and so different from home, even though it’s the same thing. I think when we study abroad we go back to childhood because we discover new things all the time. The most boring things become amazing and we have stars in our eyes whenever we see the most random thing, the most basic thing. This happens when we go abroad, so I would encourage anyone who is thinking about studying abroad to go for it.