Closure of Wandsworth Bridge and alternative routes in Fulham





LAST UPDATE: July 19 Wandsworth Council has announced that Wandsworth Bridge will be closed to motor vehicles this summer for ‘approximately’ 10 weeks to enable essential safety repairs to be carried out. Full closure for motorists begins from July 24 it is due to problems with the bearings which now need to be replaced as they have reached the end of their useful life. The bridge will remain open for people to cross at all times. Cyclists will have to dismount and push their bikes as footpaths will be narrow. The initial phase of repair works began on Monday (May 15) when the northbound cycle lane and southbound bus lane were closed. Buses, vehicles and bicycles will be able to cross the river in both directions until the main phase of the works begins in July. H&F Council will continue to work closely and in collaboration with Wandsworth Council to minimize the impact on motorists. Transport for London has published a Travel Advice website including full details of all temporary bus changes onWeb page. Alternative routes To make it easier for out-of-borough drivers to visit shops, businesses and friends on Wandsworth Bridge Road, the clean air neighborhood camera on Imperial Road (southbound) will be temporarily suspended from 24 July. This means drivers coming from Putney can use New Kings Road and then turn right into Bagleys Lane, along Imperial Road and then Townmead Road to get to the southern section of Wandsworth Bridge Road. Drivers taking this route will NOT receive any PCNs during the 10 week period of closure of Wandsworth Bridge from the start of the works. Drivers will be able to return to Putney by leaving Wandsworth Bridge Road at the northern end and turning left onto New Kings Road as currently permitted. Motorists who do not have an H&F registered car can also continue to use the current preferred route, which is via Parsons Green, Fulham Broadway and Harwood Road to reach the northern section of Wandsworth Bridge Road. Remember, H&F residents with municipally registered vehicles can freely use ALL roads and pass the Clean Air Neighborhood cameras without being fined. Read full details about bridge closure on Wandsworth Council website. Waste and recycling The closure of Wandsworth Bridge will make it more difficult for H&F residents to get to the Smuggler’s Way waste and recycling facility in Wandsworth. To help provide an alternative, we have agreed with the West Riverside Waste Authority that H&F residents can use the Abbey Road Home Reuse and Recycling Center in Brent NW10. There are some differences between the rules at Smuggler’s Way and Abbey Road, so please visit their website to make sure your visit goes smoothly:Abbey Road Home Reuse and Recycling Center – WRWA Want to read more news like this? Register on ourweekly e-newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbhf.gov.uk/articles/news/2023/07/closure-wandsworth-bridge-and-alternative-routes-fulham The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos