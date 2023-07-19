Disabled bus passes become more flexible at Warwickshire Warwickshire County Council

Its great news for Warwickshire’s disabled bus operators as they will become more flexible.

From 1 August 2023, Warwickshire Disabled Bus Pass holders will be able to travel at any time using their passes for journeys starting within Warwickshire.

This will enable passengers to get to work, school and college using their bus pass, which was previously not possible as they were only valid from 9am.

This follows a WCC cabinet decision in April to introduce all-day travel for disabled permit holders under the state pension age, for a trial period of 12 months.

A disabled person’s bus pass is available to anyone who has a qualifying disability, is under state pension age and lives in Warwickshire.

For more information about eligibility and how to apply, please see https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dpp

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “The national concessionary travel scheme is a vital service for many of our disabled residents in Warwickshire and we are committed to providing additional benefits such as increased flexibility and improved access to essential services for our residents. We are confident that the aims of these changes will be achieved before a large number of these changes.”

The disabled person’s bus card is distinguished by the orange stripe down the side. Seniors bus pass holders (with a blue stripe on the side and available to Warwickshire residents over State Pension age) will still be able to use their passes from 9am to midnight on weekdays and all day at weekends and bank holidays.

Warwickshire passengers can also use their passes anywhere else in England between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and all day at weekends and bank holidays.

Find out more about the recent Cabinet approval for a companion bus pass pilot here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4347/wcc-cabinet-gives-its-approval-for-companion-bus-passes

More information about concessionary bus travel in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/concessionarytravel