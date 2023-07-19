Changes to local bus services when Wandsworth Bridge closes next week for essential safety repairs





The bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Monday 24 July for approximately 10 weeks Ahead of next week’s closure of Wandsworth Bridge to vehicular traffic to allow essential safety repairs to be carried out, Transport for London has released information about changes to local bus routes that normally cross the bridge. The repairs, which are needed to protect the long-term future of this key river crossing, mean it will be closed to all vehicular traffic at midnight (00:01) on Monday 24 July. The repairs are expected to take about 10 weeks to complete. While these works are taking place, bus passengers are being advised that services which normally use Wandsworth Bridge will be diverted or stopped away from their normal destinations. These buses will not cross the river: 28, C3 and 295. The quickest way across the river will be to walk across the bridge and take the bus routes on the other side. The N28 will be diverted via Battersea Bridge. Route 728 – An additional temporary bus route, the 728, will run between Fulham Broadway and Wandsworth Town center via Battersea Bridge every 20 minutes from 5am to midnight seven days a week. Full details of these changes can be seen on the TfL website. While repairs are being carried out on the bridge, it will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, but due to the limited space available, they will have to dismount and cross their bikes to ensure the safety of others. Motorists are expected to use other river crossings, while some are likely to switch to public transport. People making only short trips north and south of the river are urged to take advantage of this Santander cycle employment scheme and other bicycle rental schemes. Details of river bus services operating from piers at Putney Embankment and Wandsworth Riverside Quarter, with routes to Waterloo, Westminster and Docklands, can be found at www.thamesclippers.com. People can also use TfL’s website and its travel tools to plan their journeys and keep up to date with any service changes. Latest status updates for bus AND traffic.

of The TfL Go app.

Travel plannerwhich can help you plan your route by public transport, by bike or on foot.

Nearbywhich uses your current location or a postcode or address of your choice and places you on a map, showing you Tube, bus, rail and Santander Cycles locations near you. For more information visit www.wandsworth.gov.uk/wandsworthbridge.

