Sergei Chirikov/AP JOHANNESBURG, South Africa Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend an economic summit in Johannesburg next month, the South African government said on Wednesday. This allows the summit host country to breathe easy from a critical legal dilemma over whether to act on an international arrest warrant issued for the Russian leader. “By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sergey Lavrov,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office. said in a statement. or The Kremlin spokesman confirmed to Russian state media Ria Novosti that Lavrov will attend in person and said Putin will have “full participation” in the video conference call. The summit in late August will bring together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in a group of economies known as BRICS, and most of them will send their top leaders. The question of whether Putin would appear in person created a headache for South Africa. She is a signatory to the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March for alleged war crimes committed during the Russian occupation of Ukraine. In South African court documents made public on Tuesday, said Ramaphosa that the arrest of Putin would “risk involvement in the war with Russia”. Ramaphosa’s ruling party has close relations with Moscow and has maintained an officially neutral stance on the war in Ukraine. His government has repeatedly abstained at the United Nations vote to convict The Russian invasion of Ukraine and calling for an end to the war. South Africa angered many countries, including the United States, when it hosted and participated in naval exercises with Russia and China in February, coinciding with the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. In May, the US ambassador to South Africa, Ruben Brixhitiaccused the country of “weaponizing” Russia, calling it “fundamentally unacceptable”. The South African government said it would investigate his allegations, a foreign ministry spokesman said saying in a tweet that government arms authorities had “no record of an approved state arms sale to Russia related to the period/incident in question.” In June, Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders to Ukraine and Russia in a bid to kick-start peace talks. Ramaphosa has argued that South Africa refuses to be drawn into taking sides in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, insisting on a non-aligned position with many, including the US, questioning its neutrality.

