New long-term care home coming to Campbell River

More people in the North Island will have access to high-quality long-term care as Island Health prepares to build a new care home with more than 150 beds.

“People in Campbell River and surrounding BC deserve good health care at every stage of life, and that’s why improving high-quality long-term care is a top priority for our government,” said Premier David Eby. “This new long-term care facility will be a vibrant new home for seniors on Vancouver Island. Seniors deserve to age with dignity and receive the care they need in the community they know and love.”

The new three-story long-term care facility will be on the west side of North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus, at 375 Second Ave. It will bring a total of 153 long-term care beds to the region, including a 10-bed hospice unit, a 26-bed palliative care unit and a 26-bed specialist population care unit.

“This new long-term care home in Campbell River will help address the significant need for more long-term care beds on Vancouver Island and go one step further,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By expanding the service to meet several more levels of care needs, we can ensure that people in the region are supported in ways that enable them to live independently for as long as possible; and for those who need long-term care services, this home will be there so they can continue to live happy and fulfilling lives closer to their community.”

The project is in the procurement phase and construction is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027.

“We are delighted to be taking the next step towards building this new care home that will serve the residents of Campbell River and the area,” said Leah Hollins, chair of the board, Island Health. “People who reside in this new facility will live with dignity in a supportive, home-like environment.”

The care home will have two main buildings, each of which will contain “families” housing 12 to 13 residents in single en-suite bedrooms, including a larger room to accommodate bariatric residents or those with special equipment needs. It will also have social and recreational spaces found in a typical home, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors.

“This new long-term care home will bring much-needed services to seniors in the North Island,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “The range of services at the new care home will give seniors and their loved ones peace of mind knowing they will be supported with the healthcare they need, close to home.”

The specialist unit will support individuals who require long-term care but will benefit from specialist services to meet their needs. Examples are a population of younger adults, or those experiencing challenges related to traumatic brain injury, mental health, or substance use issues.

The convalescent unit will provide extended short-stay rehabilitation support for seniors who would benefit from a period of rehabilitation before returning to their homes.

There will also be a hair salon, space for activities and special events, and space for a senior day program that will enable people to live independently in the community while receiving services to support their well-being and health. An independent daycare center with capacity for 37 children will also be built.

The capital cost of the project is estimated to be approximately $134 million. Funding is from the provincial government through Island Health with a $53.6 million contribution from the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District. The facility will be built, owned and operated by Island Health.

Long-term care communities provide care for people with complex care needs who can no longer live safely and independently at home and who require 24-hour nursing care. The range of services will be provided by trained staff.

To meet growing demand over the past five years, the government has invested nearly $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

