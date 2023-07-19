DVIDS – News – Royal International Air Tattoo 23





RAF FAIRFORD, United Kingdom 315 AW shows power, integration in RIAT The 315th Airlift Wing participated in the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford Royal Air Force Base, United Kingdom, July 14-16. RIAT is recognized as the world’s largest military air show, enabling the US Air Force and US Air Force Europe Air Force Africa to integrate and engage with more than 25 countries and 200,000 visitors. Maj. Heather Combee, 701st Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, said her hope for the air show was to highlight the interaction between the United States and partner nations, as well as showcase the C-17 Globemaster III and engage with the community. Our presence here at RIAT presents a unique opportunity for the United States, along with allies and other military partners, to showcase our leadership in aerospace technologies, Combee said. The 315th Airlift Wing, along with the 437th Airlift Wing, provides a major part of the Global Air Mobility Command’s airlift capability. According to Col. Diane Patton, commander of the 315th Operations Group, RIAT allows the 315th AW to highlight the role of the U.S. Air Force Reserve shared with our allies in maintaining a safe, secure and prosperous Europe. We have strong relationships with our partners in Europe and continue to build sustainable strategic partnerships that contribute to global security and address risks before they become crises, Patton said. Our Air Force Reserve aircrew fly all over the world, and our continued partnership in Europe is essential to our success as members of the Air Force Reserve who have completed the mission in every U.S. conflict for the past 75 years. Patton went on to say that the 315th AW remains a vital part of the Air Force Reserve and always ready to ensure victory for our nation in the future. Combee concluded by saying that she and other aircrew members of the 701st Airlift Squadron had a great time interacting with visitors to the air show and displaying the Joint Base Charleston C-17. Being part of the world’s largest military air show is always exciting, she said. People from all over visited us, asked us questions and watched in awe as they toured the C-17. We had a great time, and I’m sure everyone was impressed with what we bring to the fight at home and abroad. We are there during humanitarian aid, aeromedical evacuation missions, as well as in times of war when we are called upon. Several distinguished visitors also attended the air show, including Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. and the Chief of the Air Force Reserve, Lt. Gen. John Healy. Date of receipt: 19.07.2023 Post date: 19.07.2023 13:26 Story ID: 449547 Location: GB Birthplace: CHARLESTON, SC, USA Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



this job Royal International Air Tattoo 23BY SSgt Haley Phillipsidentified by DVDSmust comply with the restrictions indicated at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/449547/royal-international-air-tattoo-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos