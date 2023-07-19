Are current heat waves evidence that climate change is accelerating?

E evaluations of The Earth’s average temperature, after setting a new record on July 3, has yet to fall below the previous record, which was set just last year. That a string of very hot days should occur in July is, in itself, perhaps not surprising. Two-thirds of Earth’s land is in the northern hemisphere, and land warms faster than water, so northern summers are the hottest times of the year for the planet as a whole. But the highest temperatures tend to come later in the season. That this year should start so early, rise so high and last so long is unprecedented.

This is what is happening in the oceans (see chart). Since March 13, low- and mid-latitude sea surface temperatures have been higher than on the same day in every year since 1981. Normally highest in southern summer (most of Earth’s water is in the south), temperatures are at record levels in southern winter.

Within the rising global averages lie wild peaks in particular countries. On July 16, a site in Xinjiang’s Turpan Depression, sometimes called China’s Death Valley, reported a maximum temperature of 52.2C. In America, Death Valley saw a peak of 53.9C on the same day. Of more immediate concern than isolated spots in deserts, temperatures have also been unusually high in places where hundreds of millions of people live. On July 6, after the city recorded its highest July temperature ever, authorities in Beijing issued a second red heat alert in two weeks. July 19 marked the 19th consecutive day that the temperature in Phoenix, Arizona has exceeded 43 degrees Celsius. Things are similar in Italy and many nearby countries (see map).

Life in the greenhouse

Asked how this could be, a climate scientist dryly replies, I suspect it may have something to do with the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. More greenhouse gas in the atmosphere results in more warmth from the sun being trapped near the surface and absorbed by the oceans. The level of carbon dioxide, the most important long-lived greenhouse gas, measured on Mauna Loa, a mountain peak in Hawaii, reached 424 parts per million in May, the highest it has been in more than 3 million years. Methane and nitrous oxide, two other long-lived greenhouse gases, have also reached levels unseen by humans. The world is now about 1.2C warmer on average than it was before people started making greenhouse glass thicker.

The climate also has natural variations, and the most famous of these, the El Nino Southern Oscillation ( ENSO ), is adding warmth. ENSO it’s a back-and-forth slide in the winds and currents of the tropical Pacific Ocean, which sometimes sees the waters absorb more heat, and sometimes sees them give more heat out. In June the world entered an El Nio phase, in which heat is released. The largest effect of an El Nio on global temperatures tends to be seen after it has been established for a year or so. But today’s ocean temperatures seem to be evidence of the beginning of this.

On top of these global effects, there is the fact that moving the top of a bell curve, even a touch to the right, can greatly change the values ​​in the tail. According to James Hansen, a climate scientist at Columbia University, the kind of summer that would have been a once-in-a-century event between the 1950s and 1980s has now become an event every five years. If hot summers are more likely everywhere, the chances of more than one region being affected at the same time also increase.

So are the thickening of the atmospheric blanket, a heat spill from the Pacific, and the random effects of year-to-year variation enough to explain this summer’s strange temperatures? Or is there something more going on?

Dr. Hansen thinks there is. He argues that the rate at which the world is warming appears to have undergone a step change in the 2010s, although he has yet to convince his peers. This summer’s surprises, particularly a series of record temperatures in the North Atlantic, could help change that. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see papers appearing over the next few years saying [the Atlantic anomaly is] more than just another extreme, says Myles Allen, a climate modeler at the University of Oxford.

Some things can speed up the heating. One is the change in the stratosphere caused by the eruption of Hunga TongaHunga Haapai, a Pacific submarine volcano, in January 2022. This was the largest eruption on Earth since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines. In 1991, Pinatubo injected tens of millions of tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the stratosphere, where it reflected some of the sunlight. The result was a worldwide cooling of about 0.5C that lasted about a year.

The Hungas eruption did not throw any such sulfur into the stratosphere. But it pumped out a great deal of water vapor; between 70 and 150 million tons. Water vapor is a powerful greenhouse gas. In the lower atmosphere it condenses into rain or snow quite quickly. In the stratosphere, however, it stays for longer. The Hunga eruption is thought to have increased the amount of water vapor in the stratosphere by 13%. This would have warmed the planet although if Hunga is playing a role, it is already in decline.

Other possible effects are waxing. When the ice ages end, methane levels in the atmosphere rise, ushering in the warmer interglacial climates to come. Some scientists cite recent increases in methane levels as evidence that something similar could be happening today. Methane levels increased throughout the 20th century, largely due to increased use of fossil fuels and agriculture. They leveled off at the start of the 21st century, but are now growing faster than ever.

Part of this is no doubt still due to agriculture and fossil fuels. But a paper by Euan Nisbet, an Earth scientist at Royal Holloway, and his colleagues, recently accepted for publication in Global biogeochemical cyclesargues that not all of the additional methane can be explained in this way.

Researchers think the excess may come from the growth of tropical wetlands, whose plants produce the gas when they rot. This is a candidate for the mechanism driving the methane plumes seen at the end of the ice ages. If true, it opens up the possibility of a feedback loop starting today, similar to those that appear to have operated in the past. More methane means more warming, which means more wetlands, and therefore more methane.

This idea is speculative, for now. Perhaps a more plausible culprit is falling sulfur emissions. Burning coal and heavy oil produces a lot of sulfur dioxide. Once in the atmosphere, that gas forms sulfate particles. These particles cause air pollution that leads to hundreds of thousands of deaths every year. Environmental regulators have been trying to reduce sulfur emissions for decades.

But sulfate particles in the lower atmosphere reflect sunlight, just like those created in the stratosphere after volcanic eruptions. And, unlike those in the normally bone-dry stratosphere, low-lying particles can help create clouds that reflect even more sunlight. Controls on pollution mean that this side effect of climate cooling is weakened.

Of particular importance are the new regulations on the sulfur content of transport fuel that came into effect in 2020. The regulations were brought in by the International Maritime Organization on the basis of estimates that they would save around 40,000 lives a year. They are thought to have reduced sulfur emissions from transport by more than 80%. The evidence is visible as a worldwide decline in ship wakes, the long, thin clouds created when sulfate particles on a ship exhaust nuclei around which water droplets can form. Fewer, fainter shipwrecks and other clouds mean that less sunlight is being bounced back into space and is instead being absorbed by the oceans below.

The indirect effects that aerosol particles have on cloud cover are notoriously difficult to capture in climate models. Estimates of how much cooling shipping pollution may have caused vary by a factor of ten. But Dr Hansen thinks the changes can plausibly explain most of the faster warming he sees in the data. From 1970 to 2010, the warming trend was 0.18C per decade. Since 2015, Dr Hansen thinks it has been between 0.27C and 0.36C per decade between half as high again and twice as high. A study by Dr Allen and colleagues published last year sees a similar increase in the trend, but warns that it may be strongly influenced by natural variability, with aerosol effects playing a much smaller role than Dr Hansen would assign. Quantifying the role of human influence in these seemingly unprecedented events is difficult, warns Dr Allen.

A sweltering world may struggle to find a way to keep the cooling properties of sulfates intact for air quality and health. In 2006, Paul Crutzen, an atmospheric scientist, suggested that this could be done by continuously injecting small amounts of sulfur directly into the stratosphere. Since there is no rain to flush them out, high-flying stratospheric particles last much longer than those in the lower atmosphere.

This means that a few million tons of sulfur dioxide added to the technically fairly plausible stratosphere could provide as much cooling as the 100 million tons or so that humans dump into the lower atmosphere every year. And as with warming itself, its effect on extremes would be greater than its effect on averages. Junk stuff at the end of the distribution can become much less likely.

Sunscreen for the planet

This idea, a form of solar geoengineering, is controversial, and with good reason. Its effects on stratospheric chemistry cannot yet be accurately predicted. Of particular concern is what it might do to the ozone layer, which filters out much of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation before it reaches the earth.

Because the effects of solar geoengineering on precipitation, as well as temperature, will vary from place to place, a cooling tailored to the needs of one place may not be to the taste of others. Resolving such disputes is beyond any current system of global governance. After all, a technology that could cool the planet without ending the use of fossil fuels could slow or even halt that departure.

So far these concerns have taken the day. Research on solar geoengineering has been overlooked, and its potential role in climate policy has remained largely undiscussed. All those taking part in discussions like there point out that solar geoengineering should at best be seen as a complement to decarbonisation, removing extreme risks as the world moves towards a fossil-free economy. But the fear that it would instead be treated as an alternative is compelling enough to be widespread.

However, if 2023 is not an aberration, and the world is indeed moving into an accelerated phase of warming, this reluctance may be reassessed. Reducing emissions should be able to slow down global warming within a few decades. Pursued with real zeal, it could end this century. But it does not provide cooling in the meantime. If this proves to be what the world wants, solar geoengineering is the only thing that seems capable of providing it.