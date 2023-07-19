Working for you: a progressive manifesto for the self-employed





Bectu has released a new report with the Fabian Society and Community unions, proposing a range of policies to help the self-employed thrive at work. Self-employed workers contributed $305 billion to UK economic output in 2019, 14% of GDP. Bectu represents over 20,000 self-employed workers in a variety of roles. Despite their contribution, the self-employed get a raw deal. They are more exposed to the ebbs and flows of the business cycle and lack many of the protections that employees enjoy, such as sick pay, parental rights and pensions. Any party with ambitions to govern must have a plan to meet these challenges. There could be nearly five million self-employed voters in the next general election, with around a million in marginal constituencies that will play a decisive role in the outcome. Any party that ignores the self-employed will suffer at the ballot box. This manifesto proposes policies to improve working conditions, financial security and business support for the self-employed and micro-businesses. It covers those operating under a variety of statuses and designations, including sole traders, limited companies, partners, freelancers, subcontractors, fixed-term contractors and limb workers, essentially anyone in work who is not an employee under both employment law and tax law. Download the report now

