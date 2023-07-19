International
Student helps create mobile diaper bank | FIU news
By Emmanuel Cabrera Muñoz
Nearly half of American families with young children struggle to afford diapers, according to a recent study conducted by National Diaper Bank Network. Babies who do not have access to clean, dry diapers are at increased risk for rashes and urinary tract infections.
Diapers are a necessity, but not all families can afford to buy enough for their babies.
Student Gabriela Rojas is working to help local families facing this dilemma. A first-generation college student originally from Venezuela and a mother herself, Rojas is passionate about ending the need for diapers. This led him to a career in Miami Diaper Bank — a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting and distributing clean diapers to low-income and homeless children.
Today, Rojas is the executive director of Miami Diaper Bank. Through her work, she helps thousands of low-income families in six Florida counties keep their children healthy with clean diapers. Most recently, she and the team launched a mobile diaper bank in Miami-Dade County — a pink van full of diapers and resources to help families in need.
This summer, she will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and communications and will continue to apply the knowledge and resources she gained in college toward her mission to impact South Floridian families, one diaper at a time.
FIU News recently spoke with Rojas to learn more about her work, her journey at FIU and her motivation.
How did you get involved with Miami Diaper Bank?
I started Miami Diaper Bank when my son was six months old. I did marketing and volunteering as well as some communications. The reason I got involved was because I lived with the need for diapers for my son. As a young mother, I asked my parents for funds to make ends meet. I also applied for and received food stamps and Medicaid. I was a stay at home mom and daycare was too expensive to go back to work with no savings.
What’s different about my story from the stories of the more than 100,000 families we serve is that I had a support system in place. Meanwhile, thousands of families served by the Miami Diaper Bank do not have this privilege and are trying to provide everything they can for their babies.
Tell us more about your role and what you enjoy most about running a diaper bank.
As executive director, I am responsible for all aspects of day-to-day operations. I also manage the board and oversee all departments, focusing primarily on fundraising and cultivating partnerships with stakeholders. What I love most about running the Miami Diaper Bank is seeing the smiles on the faces of all the mothers we help. I know firsthand how difficult and stressful it can be for mothers, especially single mothers, to get the resources they need for their babies. This is where my passion for giving back comes from. I also believe that regardless of parents’ income and stability, all babies deserve to have the most basic needs covered.
What does a day at work look like for you?
Every day is a little different. Some days I’m in the warehouse with the rest of the staff taking orders and diapers ready for delivery. Some days I’m out doing press and interviews to raise awareness of diaper needs. My favorite days are when I go into the communities and distribute diapers to our families. At times, you can also find me building relationships with local stakeholders such as city and county officials, funders, and community groups. From speaking on behalf of the nonprofit and fighting diaper needs to managing the nonprofit’s social media accounts, I can handle many tasks depending on the day and time of year.
How will the mobile diaper bank help the community? Who will it serve?
The mobile diaper drive will go to diaper deserts in Homestead, Florida City and North Miami Beaches to reach families in their communities. This will help break down barriers to service and help an additional 2,400 families in its first year of operation. This mobile pantry will not only bring diapers and wipes, but will also bring additional resources from community partners to these families.
How did FIU shape your career and help you work at Miami Diaper Bank?
FIU shaped a lot of what I’m doing. I found out I was pregnant when I was a freshman. Thankfully, I had some amazing professors who helped me get through my first semester while I was pregnant. I resumed my college path shortly after giving birth, when my son was about four months old, and have been at FIU ever since. With great professors, I was able to do that. I graduated this summer.
Throughout my time at FIU, I have been able to develop my skills and implement communication tools at the Diaper Bank of Miami. I am hands-on with everything in the organization, but also with communications and marketing, as I am always spreading the word about who we are and what we do to raise awareness about the organization. My communications degree has also helped me leverage my knowledge when appearing in the media or press, doing interviews and helping to create compelling stories about the mission of the Diaper Bank of Miami.
I always saw FIU as a place I would attend. I went to high school in Sweetwater, minutes away from FIU. I always thought college was a cool school. In Venezuela, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities I had here. Being able to have the opportunity to go to school and attend college was life changing.
What advice would you give to students who want to start a nonprofit or work for a nonprofit?
Be passionate about the nonprofit’s mission and vision for what it is creating. Otherwise, it will not be so useful for you. Sometimes you have to be “desert” and persevere. There are some days when you have a lot to do and other days when you are sitting in front of a computer for a long time, so being flexible and agile and just being passionate about the vision and mission of the organization is important. You never know how far you can go in the organization. I had passion and had no idea that I could ever become a director. And here I am six years later, just trying to help my community.
