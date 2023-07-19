Four questions after the recent elections in Sierra Leone | School of International Service











In late June, millions of Sierra Leoneans voted in the nations presidential election. Twelve candidates ran against incumbent President Julius Maada Bio, SIS/MIS 01, including Sierra Leonean politician Samura Kamara. Bio was declared the winner by the nations chief electoral commissioner, but concerns about the transparency of the tabulation process were quickly raised by international election observers and officials. In one joint statementambassadors from the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, France and the EU Delegation said they shared the concerns of national and international observer missions about the lack of transparency in the tabulation process. Regarding last week, the US State Department said concern remains about irregularities in the election results announced by the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL). The State Department is now calling on the government of Sierra Leone to launch an independent, external investigation into the nations electoral process to improve electoral modalities for future elections. We asked SIS Professor Susan Shepler to answer some questions about the concerns raised about the recent elections in Sierra Leone and discuss how the country’s democratic process has evolved over the past two decades. At the end of June, the current president of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio was announced the winner of election by the electoral commission of the nations after winning 56% of the total votes cast; however, observers have expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the tabulation process. Where do these concerns about transparency come from? Concerns come from many directions. First, observers have pointed to a number of irregularities in the results published by the ECSL, including some polling stations reporting vote counts at 130% of registered voters, some reports of ballot boxes arriving with broken seals and pre-marked ballots, and long delays in the opening of some polling stations. Second, there were concerns about the transparency of the vote-counting process, with observers calling for the results to be projected on the wall so everyone could count together. Third, parallel vote counts conducted by various civil society organizations had significantly different results than those announced by the ECSL. Additionally, in the year or so before the election, opposition supporters have pointed to various irregularities that they say were intended to influence the election results, including a dubious registration exercise and a new proportional representation voting act. of National Election Observation (NEW) compared parliamentary election results released by the United Nations Electoral Commission with district-level presidential results and found large discrepancies in turnout data. What was the response to this report by the United Nations Electoral Commission, President Bio and the voters of Sierra Leone? National Election Watch is a coalition of civil society organizations that conduct election monitoring and other activities to support democratic governance in Sierra Leone. When they published the report you mention, unfortunately, they were threatened anonymously, but the state security apparatus also made a somewhat threatening announcement to them. The electoral commission has stood by its results, despite concerns raised by US and European diplomats in Sierra Leone. President Bio said the Western observers should mind their own business and was immediately sworn in. The response of Sierra Leonean voters varied by party affiliation, with supporters of President Bios’ party, the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) defending the ECSL results and supporters of the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) crying foul. This year marked the fifth election since the nations’ 10-year civil war, which has killed more than 50,000 people. How has the democratic electoral process evolved in Sierra Leone over the past two decades? How has participation in the democratic process increased among Sierra Leonean voters? Sierra Leone has been rightly proud of its post-war democracy. There have been several peaceful transfers of power between the two main parties. Sierra Leone has seen high political engagement and high voter turnout in this and previous elections. I think many people see truly democratic governance as essential to addressing the issues that led to the civil war and are therefore quite concerned that their democracy appears to be under threat. Although, again, public opinion varies depending on which of the two main parties it is affiliated with. Going into the election, Sierra Leoneans were facing an economic crisis that sparked deadly riots last year, according to Voice of America. What role did the economic crisis play in driving voters to the polls and what challenges does the president of Sierra Leone face? The economic crisis was certainly on the minds of voters going to the polls, but frankly, they would have voted no matter what (see my answer above about high voter turnout in the country). President Bio now faces the possibility of withdrawing aid from Western countries in the face of these controversial election results. For example, there is a rumor circulating on WhatsApp that the Millennium Challenge Corporation will withdraw $400 million in aid from the US. President Bio recently announced a new slate of government ministers and has said his priorities in his second term will be food security and job creation, in many ways more responsive to the economic concerns of Sierra Leoneans.

