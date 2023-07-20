In a recently published statement of changes, the UK government announced restrictions on student visas and access to the EU Settlement Scheme, as well as updates to the Shortage Occupations List.

The main changes affecting employers are detailed below.

STUDENT STREET

of statement of changes made the following modifications to the student path:

Removing the right for international students to bring dependent family members from 1 January 2024, unless they are on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programs

Removing the ability for international students to switch from student to work pathways before completing their studies

As the change prohibiting students from being accompanied by dependents will only apply to students commencing courses from 1 January 2024, it will have no impact on students applying for courses commencing in Autumn 2023. From 1 January 2024, international students will only be able to bring dependents if they are PhD, PhD or higher students. Dependents who are already in the UK can continue their leave if they are entitled to do so.

The changes relating to the transition of international students from the student pathway will affect all international students from 17 July 2023, departing from the usual convention that changes to the Immigration Rules come into force no earlier than 21 days after they are tabled in Parliament. This has been implemented to reduce the potential influx of applications for dependents and the switch being made in the 21 days normally available.

These changes will remove the opportunity for students to switch to another pathway before they have completed their studies. Students who are undertaking degree level courses or above will still be able to apply before their course has finished; however, their employment start date must not be before the completion of their course.

Most commonly, a student will go through the skilled worker route and under this route, an employer can issue a Certificate of Sponsorship up to three months before the proposed start date in the UK, which will allow the applicant to submit their application at this time.

However, it will still be possible to start work once the application is approved, even if this is before the start date on the Certificate of Sponsorship. In the case of Ph.D. students, they will be able to change after 24 months of study.

SCHEME OF EU SOLUTIONS

The EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) enables European Union, Other European Economic Area (EEA) and Swiss nationals living in the UK until the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, as well as their family members and family members of certain British nationals returning with them from the EEA or Switzerland, to obtain the UK status they need to continue immigrating to the UK.

In the past, the Surinder Singh and Zambrano routes under the EUSS and the EU Family Permit (EUFP) allowed family members of eligible British citizens, on their return to the UK after exercising their free movement rights in the EEA, or main carers of British citizens to secure UK residence rights. As of August 8, 2023, these routes will be closed to new applications. These avenues will remain open to individuals who already have status, have an application pending or are under appeal.

This means that British citizens seeking to sponsor foreign family members or primary carers who could previously have used these routes will no longer have access. Instead, they will have to meet the Family Immigration Rules applicable to everyone else and will likely be subject to requirements that are more difficult to meet.

Another change to the EUSS set out in the statement of changes is that those with default status can be extended leave without making a valid application. However, individuals are still required to make an EUSS application if they wish to provide evidence of such status (which is necessary to prove their right to work in the UK).

Individuals with pre-decided status under the EUSS will automatically have their status extended two years before it expires if they have not received pre-decided status by this time. Meeting the deadline for making an EUSS application, or having reasonable grounds for not doing so, will become a ground of validity, rather than a ground of eligibility. This will therefore be assessed before a Certificate of Application is issued.

Additional changes to the EUSS also include the following:

Illegal entrants are no longer able to make a valid application to EUSS as a family member

Changes for dependent relatives to include “the child of a stable partner, where the child has turned 18 since being granted pre-determined status under the EUSS”

SKILLED WORKER

The Home Office has implemented recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee to add some construction and fishing industry occupations to the shortage occupations list:

5119 Agriculture and fishing trade not elsewhere classified – only work in the fishing industry

5312 Masons and masons – all trades

5313 Roofing, Tiles and Slates – All Works

5315 Carpenters and carpenters – all trades

5319 Construction and construction trades not elsewhere classified – all occupations

5321 Plasterer – all jobs

9119 Fishing and other elementary agricultural occupations not elsewhere classified – only workers on large fishing vessels (nine meters and over) where the work requires the worker to have at least three years of full-time experience in the use of their skills. This experience must not have been gained through illegal work.

Foreign nationals applying under these occupational codes will benefit from lower visa fees and salary limits.

In addition, employees who are sponsored for GP specialty training must be granted leave for up to four months, instead of 14 days, after the end date of their Certificate of Sponsorship, and they will be allowed to undertake additional employment during this period.

New authenticity requirements have also been introduced in the Skilled Worker Annex, the Global Business Mobility routes Annex and the Scale-up Annex. In either case, an applicant must be able to demonstrate that they truly intend and are able to undertake the role for which they are sponsored and that they do not intend to take on additional work without permission.

ADDITIONAL CHANGES

There have been several other changes, including the Ukrainian Enlargement Scheme. The Extension of Ukraine scheme currently allows Ukrainian nationals to extend their stay in the UK if they had permission to stay at any time between 18 March 2022 and 16 May 2023. This route was scheduled to close to new applicants on 16 November 2023. The Statement of Changes has changed the latest date an applicant must have had permission to stay to 2 May 2 to 6 May 2. 2024.

Other changes include changes to restrictions on access to public funds for Hong Kong BN(O) individuals and under Private Life routes. There has been a launch of the new Diplomatic Mission Trainee Scheme for the government-authorised exchange route. From 7 August, New Zealand citizens can now extend their existing two-year Youth Mobility visas for another year.

Briefing

Employers should ensure that they understand the updates and check that their business activities do not contravene any rules or compliance obligations. Employers should consider the stage at which potential student applicants are with their studies, bearing in mind the new requirements for the start date of their sponsorship. These changes, particularly in the student pathway, signal a response to the government’s commitment to reduce net migration.