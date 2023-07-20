Republican ridiculed at House hearing after telling witness she should read Breitbart for international news





Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was ridiculed after suggesting that a witness at a congressional hearing read Breitbart tidings to stay up to date on world affairs. Ms. Luna was questioning Dr. Ellen Montz, deputy administrator and director of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, when she asked whether Dr. Montz was aware of the specifics of the relationship between the United States and China. Did you know that China does not like the United States and this [it] Has he engaged in espionage activities against the United States? When Dr Montz replied that she had neither personal nor professional expertise on the details of US-China relations, Ms Luna scoffed and replied: Ok, well, I suggest you read Breitbart. Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, was not impressed with Ms. Lunas' suggestion to read. It never ceases to amaze me what will come out of the mouths of some of my colleagues, said Ms. Crockett. Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida addresses a witness before the House Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services (@Acyn/Twitter) She then read from the Wikipedia entry Breitbart, which notes that the site was founded in 2005 by conservative journalist Andrew Breitbart and that the sites content has been described as misogynistic, xenophobic and racist by academics and journalists. Breitbart had ties to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, mostly through former Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon. "I don't know where I want anyone to take their cues from that, especially when they're trying to run this country," Ms. Crockett said. The indirect clash between the two first-term lawmakers animated a House subcommittee hearing titled Why Expanding Medicaid to DACA Recipients Will Exacerbate the Border Crisis. That was a premise that Democrats on the committee, including Ms. Crockett, took issue with. DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a US immigration policy created by President Barack Obama that allows people who were brought to the US illegally as children to stay in the country. In April, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) releasing a proposed new rule to expand Medicaid coverage for DACA recipients. If approved, the new rule could result in about 129,000 people gaining health insurance. Republicans have largely opposed the potential change. Every day, nearly 580,000 DACA recipients wake up and serve their communities, often working in essential roles and making extraordinary contributions to our country, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. They deserve access to health care that will provide them with peace of mind and security.

