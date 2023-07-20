Nature recovery projects to promote wildlife and access to nature





An area the size of Hertfordshire will be dedicated to rapid nature recovery as six new landscape-scale nature recovery projects are launched by Natural England and the government. The multi-partnership collaborative projects covering 176,000 hectares of land across England from the Tees estuary to the South Downs will create improved and better connected habitats for wildlife and improve public access to nature. The projects will strengthen the National Nature Recovery Network and demonstrate the delivery of nature recovery at scale. The projects, announced today (July 20), will help manage flood and wildfire risks, improve carbon stocks and build diverse habitats for wildlife such as the endangered warthog cricket and the elusive navel. The nature recovery projects, supported by £7.4 million in funding from Defra and Natural England, are: East of Eden, Cumbria Based in the highlands of Cumbria, this project spans over 100,000ha from the fertile farmland of the East Eden Valley to the western slopes of the North Pennines and the moorlands above. The project will support land managers to create habitat for species such as curlew, blackcap and Teesdale violet. Natural flood management techniques will reduce flood risk and improve carbon sequestration by rewetting the peat.

Lost Wetlands, Cheshire in Lancashire Spanning over 5000ha, the project will recover, restore and rediscover a mosaic of wetland habitats in Greater South Manchester and North Cheshire, previously lost due to historical industrialisation, urbanization and agricultural intensification of the landscape. A network of wetland habitats will be restored to improve wildlife connectivity, creating habitats where dragonflies, great crested newts and water voles can thrive. The project will also engage young people and communities, providing a greater connection with the wetlands on their doorstep and opportunities to celebrate the area’s natural heritage. This work will help support governments’ commitment to bring people closer to nature, where everyone lives no more than 15 minutes from a green space.

Tees Estuary Recovering Nature, Northumbria Covering over 11,000ha, the TERN Project will work with partners to enhance, create and restore coastal, estuarine and terrestrial habitats. Steeped in industrial history, this area is home to a popular harbor seal colony and assemblages of wildebeest and wildfowl, including the little tern, wintering knot, ringed tern and red grouse. Action will create larger, better-connected habitats that increase climate resilience and provide a sustainable future for these beloved species. The new trail links will also bring the community closer to nature, strengthening Teesside’s vision as a place for people and nature.

Heathlands Links, Surrey The project is working with partners to restore, enhance and connect rare heathland habitat within the western section of the Surrey Hills AONB. It will link the designated areas of Thursley, Hankley and Frensham Commons Special Area of ​​Conservation with the surrounding areas, covering an area of ​​16,000ha and creating a mosaic landscape that is rich in wildlife habitats. The project will find collaborative solutions to challenges such as fire risk, habitat degradation and the disturbance of ground-nesting birds, including the nightingale and Dartford warbler. Sustainable travel options for visitors are being developed, such as rail, bus and cycle links to Frensham Ponds, enabling local residents to get closer to nature.

Bradford and South Pennines, Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire Covering 30,000ha, this partnership will restore and improve the condition of upland peatland landscapes in the South Pennines, restoring habitats for upland birds such as endangered tweet. Natural Flood Management techniques will benefit communities at risk of flooding in the Calder Valley by creating interlocking mosaics of wetland habitats. Green corridors will also be created, connecting upland areas with the urban environment and industrial centers and allowing wildlife to move freely. The project will work closely with community groups and the NHS, providing opportunities to connect the people of Bradford and West Yorkshire with nature on their doorstep. Working with Bradford City of Culture 2025, the project will encourage sustainable access to nature and highlight the environmental links between West Yorkshire’s industrial centers and the mountains that define them.

Seaford in Eastbourne, Sussex and Kent Traversing 12,000ha of the iconic South Downs land and seascape, the project is based on key partnerships with South East Water, local authorities, farmers and fishermen. The project will be based on research into chalk aquifers in the area, which confirms the importance of using healthy grass and chalk habitats to provide clean and abundant water. Work to integrate natural flood and habitat management schemes will create clean water supplies for nearby cities and benefit species, such as the rare warbler. Ambitions extend further out to sea, where project partners will seek to increase the population of short-nosed seahorses found near Beachy Head. The project is also investigating how NHS staff working in complex mental health can be trained in nature-based interventions, supporting communities within Seaford in Eastbourne Tony Juniper, Chairman of Natural England, said: These nature restoration projects will enrich our landscapes for wildlife, build resilience to climate change, sequester carbon and help clean our air and water. They will help restore entire ecosystems, allowing many species of wild animals and plants to spread and flourish. They will also increase the opportunities people have to make the most of the well-being benefits that come from connecting with the natural world. To combat the challenges posed by nature loss and climate change, it will be essential to build broad and reliable partnerships. I am delighted that the projects announced today signal a commitment to bold and collaborative action at the landscape scale to create a Nature Recovery Network, which is essential to putting nature on the road to recovery. Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said: We want to create accessible, nature-rich places closer to where people live and encourage communities to learn more about the wild landscapes on their doorstep so they can play their part in protecting them. These partnerships will restore the natural world, from cities to sea, and meet our objectives set out in the Environmental Improvement Plan to create a lasting legacy for people and nature. The nature recovery projects will make a major contribution to the Nature Recovery Network and help meet the commitments set out in the Government’s Environment Improvement Plan to halt nature decline and support thriving plants and wildlife. This announcement builds on the G7 legacy project in Cornwall and the five nature recovery projects launched in 2022, which are enhancing and connecting wildlife-rich sites and restoring degraded areas for nature across the West Midlands, Peak District, Somerset, Norfolk and Cambridge. The new projects extend this historic commitment across the country to include mountain, coastal and marine areas and will demonstrate how mixed public and private finance can support the Nature Recovery Network. The funding will support 12 projects during the three-year comprehensive spending review period. Enhancing and connecting existing wildlife havens, creating new habitats and investing in collaborative nature action at scale will help achieve our commitment to protect 30% of our land and sea for nature by 2030 and create a sustainable future for people and planet.

