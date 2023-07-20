UK Ministry of Defense White Paper on Military Response in a Contested World





Below is the UK MoD White Paper of 18 July 2023, Defense’s response to a more contested and volatile world. From the report 1. The updated Integrated Review (IRR) published in March 2023 identified that the transition to a multipolar, fragmented and contested world had occurred faster and more definitively than predicted in the original Integrated Review. In response to this changing threat context, the IRR established a new approach through an updated strategic framework delivered through four pillars: (a) Shape the international environment. Shaping, balancing, competing and cooperating in key arenas of systemic competition, working with all those who support an open and stable international order and the protection of global public goods. (b) To deter, defend and compete in all areas. Accelerating the ongoing transition to an integrated approach to prevention and defense to counter state threats and transnational security challenges. NATO is at the core of this effort, but we are clear that given the changing threat landscape, effective deterrence means working through other groupings and beyond the Euro-Atlantic theater. Further, a new emphasis on the concept of strategic stability by establishing new frameworks and building a new international security architecture to manage systemic competition and escalation in a multipolar environment. (c) Address vulnerabilities through resilience. Developing the UK’s approach to resilience, moving to a long-term campaign to address the vulnerabilities that leave the UK exposed to crises and hostile actors. This will strengthen the UK’s deterrence with denial and ensure that operational activity under the second pillar can be focused where it has the greatest impact. (d) Generating strategic advantage. Building on IR2021’s focus on strategic advantage, the UK’s relative ability to achieve our objectives compared to our competitors. In a more contested environment, this is essential to maintaining the UK’s freedom of action, freedom from coercion and our ability to cooperate with others, and is the basis for the other pillars of the strategic framework. The IRR recognized that the global security environment requires us to act now and plan for the long term. Therefore, in the Spring Budget, the Government agreed that the Ministry of Defense (MOD) would receive an additional 5 billion in funding over two years, on top of the 24 billion received in cash (over four years) in 2020. This means that for the first time, the MoD budget is now more than 50 billion a year, a clear sign of our importance and contribution to the nations security. Furthermore, the Prime Minister has set a long-term aspiration to invest 2.5% of GDP in Defence, as fiscal and economic circumstances allow. As we have seen clearly over the past sixteen months, the consequences and costs of responding to emerging threats in conflict are vastly greater than if the 6 Defenses were responding to a more contested and volatile world. those threats are prevented or adequately prevented in the first place. In this most contested world, deterrence is more important than ever, supported by the capabilities and alliances that will enable us to fight and win if necessary. In short, hard power matters. Download the document here. Connected

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.usni.org/2023/07/19/u-k-mod-white-paper-on-military-response-to-a-contested-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos