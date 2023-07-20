Sens. Rick Scott and Jacky Rosen Applaud Steps Taken to Admit Israel to Visa Wai…





WASHINGTON DC – Today, Senators Rick Scott and Jacky Rosen applauded the Biden administration for taking concrete steps to admit Israel to Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This follows the urging of senators, who led more than 60 of their colleagues in a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The VWP allows most citizens or nationals of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for stays of 90 days or less without obtaining a visa. Senators Rick Scott and Jacky Rosen said, “We are pleased to learn that after our bipartisan push, the Biden administration has committed to working with the Government of Israel to be accepted into the United States Visa Waiver Program. We look forward to that day and the increased travel and tourism it will bring between the United States and Israel, which will serve to strengthen the bond between our great nations and people.” Senators Scott and Rosen’s June 21 letter calling for Israel’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program was also signed by Senators John Thune, Patty Murray, James Risch, Debbie Stabenow, Roger Wicker, Richard Blumenthal, Joni Ernst, Maggie Hassan, Chuck Grassley, Alex Braunke, Man. Crapo, Kirsten Gillibrand, Roger Marshall, John Hickenlooper, Shelley Moore Capito, Ben Cardin, Bill Cassidy, Chris Coons, Thom Tillis, Michael Bennet, Jerry Moran, Catherine Cortez Masto, John Hoeven, Mark Kelly, Kevin Kyrmer, John Fetterman, Ted John Siwelle, Ted John Bowell, Todd Young, Bob Casey, Marsha Blackburn, Cory Booker, John Kennedy, Mark Warner, Tom Cotton, Chris Murphy, Katie Britt, Gary Peters, Steve Daines, Angus King, Bill Hagerty , Raphael Warnock, Pete Ricketts, Tim Scott, Mike Lee-Dkodski, C. Schmitt, Markwayne Mullin, John Cornyn, Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney. Read the full letter HERE or below. June 21, 2023 The Honorable Antony Blinken Secretary of State American state Department 2201 C Street, NW Washington, DC 20520 Dear Alexander Majorkas secretariat US Department of Homeland Security 245 Murray Lane, SW Washington DC 20528 Dear Blink secretaries and mayors: We write to express our support for efforts to include Israel in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) and to encourage the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize finalizing Israel’s admission this year. Approximately 450,000 Israelis travel to the US each year, and this number has grown each year. With 93 weekly direct flights from Israel to US airports, there is already significant demand for travel. As such, Israel’s participation in the VWP would significantly increase the potential for both tourism and business travel. In pursuit of these benefits for both countries, the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security – especially Ambassador Nides and the entire staff at the US Embassy in Israel – and the Government of Israel have all worked diligently to enable Israel’s eligibility for the VWP. In January, Israel’s nonimmigrant visa rejection rate fell below 3%, meeting a key eligibility requirement for the program, and since then the Israeli government has been working to implement the necessary technical requirements for inclusion. Finally, Israel’s parliament has passed all the legislation to facilitate the necessary data sharing, which underlines Israel’s commitment to meet the necessary standards and gain admission to the VWP. We recognize that there are still outstanding issues that must be addressed before Israel’s participation in the program can be finalized, and we call on both parties to continue working toward addressing these issues—including the reciprocal treatment of U.S. citizens—to ensure Israel’s compliance with all program requirements before the September 30, 2023 deadline. We hope that the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security will continue efforts to ensure that the momentum that has brought about the aforementioned progress is not lost and that Israel’s membership in the VWP is finalized this year. Sincerely, ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/2023/7/sens-rick-scott-jacky-rosen-applaud-steps-taken-to-admit-israel-into-visa-waiver-program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos