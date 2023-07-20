Fines for Flytipper Top £2000





A South Tyneside man who refused to pay a fine for tipping a fly and then repeatedly failed to turn up at court has now been ordered to pay more than 2,000 fines. Michael Callaghan, of Devonshire Street, South Shields, was initially given a 200 fixed penalty notice for throwing a UPVC door – complete with his door number – into a back lane at the back of his house. He was identified after environmental enforcement officers from South Tyneside Council put up “wanted” posters in the local area appealing for evidence, and were then given CCTV footage of Callaghan littering. He refused to pay the fine and left the council no option but to prosecute through the courts. Callaghan pleaded not guilty to tipping and a trial date was set, however, he did not attend the hearings. At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this week, in his absence, the fly tipping case was proved plus two bail offences. He was fined 770 for breaching the Environment Act s33 and the Bail Act together. He was awarded a 77 victim surcharge and ordered to pay council costs of 1,250.00. He had 28 days to pay the total of 2097. A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “Callaghan has wasted the court’s time and taxpayers’ money by repeatedly failing to take responsibility for his actions. “The court has imposed some serious sentences in recognition of this and I hope it sends a strong message to anyone else who thinks they can evade justice in this way. “As this case has demonstrated, we will always investigate environmental crimes and where we can identify the offenders, we will take all the action at our disposal. “Members of the public can help by being our eyes and ears and reporting any incidents to the council so we can investigate.” The Council spends more than £2 million a year to keep the Town Hall clean and tidy and the illegal dumping of waste places an additional burden on taxpayers. To report the flight alert, contact South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre (0191) 427 7000. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence. Otherwise report the online via the Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit Further information on safe and responsible waste disposal can also be found at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling

