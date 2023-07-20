Kiwanis International of Ann Arbor celebrates a century of record-breaking impact giving

By Cynthia Furlong Reynolds

Do not worry! There’s enough for everyone inside, a volunteer traffic controller tells an impatient driver hoping to beat the crowds at the Kiwanis Thrift Sale early one Saturday morning. His car is one of dozens that meander slowly along North Stabler Street toward the former Sheridan Books factory, which now houses sales of home goods, furniture, books, clothes, appliances, tools, exercise equipment and even fine art.

Although the scene is typical of Friday and Saturday mornings, this early summer day is especially busy, as the Ann Arbor chapter of Kiwanis International is celebrating its centennial as an organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children and families. WOMC, 104.3, out of Detroit, has its sound equipment set up and is broadcasting as the first wave of customers show up.

The Kiwanis Thrift Store is at 100 N Staebler, Ann Arbor, 48103

Our slogan is serving the children of the world, explains Steven Hiller, president of the Ann Arbor chapter, as he watches van owners unload donations and surfers tour the massive facility.

In the past eight years alone, despite two years of Covid shutdowns, the local organization has raised $6,292,784 from its twice-weekly thrift store sales, and last year alone it donated $1,084,424 to community organizations, about 30 percent more than the previous year.

But this is not the limit of the organization’s influence. Kiwanis members also delivered nearly 7,000 meals on wheels, participated in Mott Children’s Hospital programs, sent members to Haiti to work with the Haiti Nursing Foundation, and supported UNICEF’s efforts to eliminate maternal neonatal tetanus (MNT) and iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) worldwide. In addition, individual members run student leadership programs, support the Salvation Army’s outreach campaign, fund scholarships for Washtenaw students, donate and distribute winter clothing as part of its Warm the Children program.

The Ann Arbor chapter has grown so quickly and effectively that board members decided they were ready to hire their first paid director. The position oversees a staff of 17, a volunteer crew of 175, volunteer committees and the countless millions of pounds of donations that now flow into the mammoth 123,000 square foot center each year.

After a national search, Michigan native and MSU graduate Mary Buck moved into the directors’ office just in time to celebrate Kiwanis’ centennial.

In fact, we became the 457th chapter in 1921, but Covid postponed our celebrations for two years, explains Hiller, adding with a smile: With Mary, life will be easier for the president. She brings a wealth of experience working in this 501-C3 environment and she brings new ideas that will help us grow.

Buck previously ran a nonprofit for seniors in Santa Cruz called Gray Bears, which also had a thrift center, as well as 48 staff members, two recycling yards and 500 volunteers. The goals and needs are different here, Buck says, offering a tour of the center. Grizzly bears were supporting the health of the elderly. Kiwanis’ focus is on the families and children of Washtenaw County.

As she surveys the first sales room, she adds, I am impressed with how Kiwanis is using this incredible facility on behalf of the entire community. It serves as a polling place; The Red Cross offers blood here; Mott Hospital held a retreat here; and additional space is leased to a text distribution company.

This income allowed us to survive during the Covid shutdown, adds Hiller.

Hiller has been a member of Kiwanis since 2004, when he worked in the Washtenaw district attorney’s office. I wanted to be involved in an organization with strong goals and a commitment to giving back to the community, he says. By the end of his first date, he knew he had found what he was looking for. This is a very rewarding organization.

Although its membership has dropped from 185 in 2004 to 141 in 2023, sales revenue from the thrift store has grown to the point that the scope is now too broad to rely on volunteer help alone, Hiller says. In its first 92 years, Ann Arbors Kiwanis donated $5.7 million to the community. This figure almost doubled in the last eight years alone, despite the two-year Covid shutdown.

When the thrift store reopened in April 2022, the line of customers stretched all the way to Jackson Road. There was a lot of excitement, a lot of pent-up demand, says Hiller. It was a lot of fun.

We were aiming to build on that excitement as we serve our donors, customers and community, adds Buck. We were helping people to recycle and reuse good quality items. And were able to have a significant impact on families in this community.

They’re also helping both donors and clients at important stages in their lives: when setting up home services, downsizing, relocating elderly parents or helping to furnish homes for college students, recent graduates or families dealing with tragedy.

***

This is a giant hive of activity, says one volunteer proudly as she runs through the large warehouse and sales rooms. Away from the public eye, Kiwanis volunteers spread out to work large sections devoted to clothing, watches, appliances, glassware, housewares, exercise equipment, books, children’s toys, furniture and sales tables that handle Black Friday-sized crowds of customers.

The amount of goods offered for sale, or being prepared for sale, is staggering. They are transported to specific areas where skilled workers with open toolboxes adjust the clocks and equipment, making sure they are all in excellent working order. Elsewhere, clothes are being washed, pressed and hung by volunteers who cheer throughout the facility.

We are very fortunate to have 175 volunteers (some are not even Kiwanis members!), and they average 1,000 hours of volunteer time each week, marvels Buck. Many come on our days off to sort and hang goods. They are very dedicated.

When the tour reaches the book department, where mountains of books and boxes are piled high on the ceiling, Hiller explains that Kiwanis works with literacy groups and schools to donate books. Kiwanis also opens its doors early to families in need with vouchers, who are welcome to pick up everything from mattresses to clothing, toys, household items and furniture.

Continuing through the facility, he opens a door that reveals an amazing collection of African masks, figures, sculptures, weapons. A university professor died and his family didn’t know what to do with his collection, so they donated it to us, says Hiller. Volunteers are researching the collection’s history and will offer it at a private sale.

From time to time we are given articles that require outside research and sales, says Hiller. They were very grateful.

***

Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 by Detroit community leaders who outlined five objectives: to focus on human and spiritual values ​​rather than the material values ​​of life; encourage daily living of the Golden Rule; promoting the highest social, business and professional standards; to develop a more intelligent, aggressive and useful citizenry; encourage lasting friendships; and build better communities with fairness, justice, patriotism and goodwill.

Six years later, sixty local philanthropists founded Ann Arbor and immediately began raising funds by holding thrift sales throughout the community, often accompanied by food sales. Eventually they established a sales center in downtown Ann Arbor, at 200 S. First Street.

The chapters’ impact grew dramatically in 2015, when Kiwanis purchased the former Sheridan Books property on N. Staebler Road. At first, volunteers split their efforts between the two sites, but that quickly became unmanageable, so we moved everything here, says Hiller.

Thanks to the income Kiwanis receives from a book distribution business that rents out part of the giant warehouse space, the organization maintained its community obligations during the Covid shutdown. For the first nine months, Kiwanis continued to accept donations of goods until the center ran out of space. There was a lot of pent-up demand when we finally opened our doors again, says Hiller.

Currently, the average age of Kiwanis members is 75. “I’m firmly at the forefront of the youth movement, says the recently retired Hiller, smiling. But we want to change our demographics and recruit younger people who can take on leadership roles. What we’ve built here can last for generations, and we have new and exciting plans for the future.

Among these plans is Kiwanis Environmental Education Conservation (KEEP). The seven acres adjacent to the Kiwanis Center were purchased and designated for an environmental reserve at Kiwanis North. Perhaps as early as the fall, a pavilion will be built for use by club members, local organizations and student groups.

I have been so surprised and impressed with the amount of support Kiwanis receives from the community and gives back to the community, says Mary Buck. Kiwanis has a 100-year legacy of service to preserve and even enhance. I am excited about this partnership and the potential we have for recruiting volunteers from various community organizations so people understand what our membership does.

***

The Kiwanis Thrift Sales Center is open Fridays from 9 am to 1 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm Donations can be dropped off between 9 am and 3 pm on Saturdays, but drivers are also available to pick up items six days a week. For additional information, or to volunteer, contact Steven Hiller at [email protected]

or see the website at www.a2kiwanis.org.

Photos by Len Lofstrom

***

