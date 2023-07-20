Haynes International Updates Operational Restorations





July 19, 2023 – 11:10 am KOKOMO, Ind., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) (the “Company”), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high-performance interconnects, today provided a recent update regarding its operational incident restoration efforts. As disclosed last week, on June 10, 2023, the Company began experiencing a network outage indicating a cybersecurity incident. Upon discovery of the incident, the Company engaged third-party specialists to help investigate the source of the outage, determine its potential impact on the Company’s systems, and safely restore the full functionality of the Company’s systems. Although various aspects of the Company’s networks were impaired while the Company retained specialists and remedied the incident, all of the Company’s manufacturing operations are now operating, albeit with some operational inefficiencies. In addition, the Company has significantly restructured its administrative, sales, financial and customer service functions. While the Company has determined that some data was copied from the network, at this stage, there is no evidence that customer or employee information was accessed. Although the incident and the Company’s response efforts caused some delay in product shipments, it is not yet possible to determine the full impact on the Company’s quarterly financial results. The investigation into this incident and efforts to restore the Company are ongoing. About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, high performance alloys primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as each amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding market and industry trends and prospects, and future results of operations or financial position, made in this press release are forward-looking. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking information may include, among other information, statements regarding the Company’s guidance and outlook for fiscal year 2023 and beyond, overall volume and pricing trends, cost reduction strategies and their expected impact on our results, gross margin and gross margin trends, capital expenditures, demand for the latest financial impact of our products and operations. There may also be other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions relating to matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections of future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements contained herein are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions may prove to be incorrect. As a result, forward-looking statements based on these assumptions may also be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements. Some, but not all, of these risks are described in clause 1A. of Part 1 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact: Angela M. Kohlheim Vice President, General Counsel Haynes International, Inc. [email protected]

