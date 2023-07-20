Ukraine, Turkey, Economic Security Foreign Minister Baerbock at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in July





The agenda of the last Foreign Affairs Council before the summer vacation in Brussels is long. Together with Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who will participate via video link, the foreign ministers will discuss the current situation in Ukraine. After that, the Council will consider how European Union can continue to support Ukraine in defense against Russia’s war of aggression. One focus will be on how to shape possible security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be based on the talks held at the edges of niton summit in Vilnius last week. The foreign ministers will also discuss how Russia can be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine (click here for more information on this accountability). European Union – Relations with Turkey The European Union has a strategic interest in good relations with Turkey. The relationship is a complex relationship. close ties between people, European Union candidate country status and partnership in niton contrast with sometimes serious deficits in the area of ​​rule of law and fundamental rights. of European Union The Commission has repeatedly noted this. At the European Council at the end of June, European Union The heads of state and government, at the instigation of Germany, appealed to him European Union The commission will present a report by autumn on the course adopted by Turkey after the re-election of President Erdogan. The Foreign Ministers will discuss this today within the current status of European Union – Relations with Turkey. Economic security Disrupted supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s weaponization of gas and oil, issues of economic sustainability and sovereignty are increasingly security issues as well. On June 20, European Union presented its economic security strategy, which follows the triple aim of promotion, protection and partnership. EU27 will discuss together the foreign policy dimension of economic security. In this context, Germany’s China Strategy, published last week, will also play a role. Exchange with Anthony Blinken Relations between the European Union and the United States have rarely been as close as they are at the moment. As an expression of this close coordination, US Secretary of State Blinken will participate in today’s meeting via video link for an in-depth exchange focusing on the issue of joint support for Ukraine. However, the discussion will probably also include other foreign policy issues such as the situation in the Western Balkans and the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Other sanctions matters, COP28 … The human rights situation for women and girls remains poor in many parts of the world. For this reason, European Union Plans to agree new lists of persons responsible for human rights violations and sexual violence in Afghanistan, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, among others, in the context of the existing human rights sanctions regime. With the German-Danish group of friends pushing for ambitious climate diplomacy, foreign ministers will discuss the basis for the 28th Climate Change Conference COP28 in December. : INFORMATION The Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) is responsible for EU to external action. This includes the areas of foreign policy, defense and security, trade, development cooperation and humanitarian aid. Its main role is to ensure that EU to External action is unified and coordinated, in cooperation with the European Commission and with the involvement of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The FAC usually meets once a month.

