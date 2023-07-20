International
New center to open with special thanks to Dementia Heroes Coventry City Council
A new Dementia Partnership center including new community rooms named after local Dementia Heroes will open in Coventry next week.
of Coventry Dementia Partnership Hub (CDPH) has been refurbished and will replace the Council-run Maymorn Center in Holbrooks.
The place will be for service users and their families where they can get advice and support, network and meet new individuals, get help inside and outside, socialize and enjoy the facilities at the Hub.
Earlier this year, the CDPH sought to find candidates for their ‘Recognizing a Dementia Hero’ scheme and called for nominations from the public.
Individuals who have made a real difference and dedicated their lives to the cause were selected. Four community rooms are named after them. Their photos and personal stories will also be displayed in the community rooms.
The successful candidates, selected by an external panel, were made up of people who have or are still improving the lives of those with dementia.
Cllr Linda Bigham, Cabinet Member for Services for Adults, said: “The Coventry Dementia Partnership Hub will be the latest addition to our work here in Coventry.
“It will offer a range of different activities, information and advice sessions, traditional day services and outreach, along with a dementia-friendly café and social space.
“Anyone whose life has been affected by dementia will find a relaxing and peaceful environment in the new Hub and a place of comfort for countless people in Coventry.
“Highlighting Dementia Heroes is a wonderful part of the refurbishment work and I look forward to taking a closer look at the finished work.”
April Ross, Service Manager for Dementia and Short Term Provision, said: “We are all excited to see the Hub up and running. It has been a real partnership effort to get the job done.”
The HUB will be open from Monday 24 July. The cafe will be open from 10:30 to 14:30.
For more information on Coventry Dementia Partnership Centre, contact them at [email protected]
If you need immediate dementia information and support, visit our website.
