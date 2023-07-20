International
Penn College to host international SAE competition | News, Sports, Jobs
Over the past decade, members of the Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Baja SAE team have traveled more than 20,000 miles to test their talents. Next year, they will travel less than 10 from the main campus to do so.
Penn College will host a Baja SAE competition May 16-19 at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Montgomery and Allenwood. Called the Baja SAE Williamsport, the international event is expected to attract over 80 teams and around 800 competitors.
“We are excited and proud to host such a premiere event, featuring talented teams from a variety of colleges and universities across the United States and several other countries.” said Michael J. Reed, president of Penn College. “SAE’s decision to host the competition here is a testament to our dedicated faculty and staff who have embraced the opportunity and our exceptional facilities. Baja SAE is a real-world engineering challenge. As a national leader in applied technology education, Penn College is a very fitting and deserving host.”
The competition requires schools to design, manufacture and build a one-seat all-terrain vehicle. After two days of technical inspections and presentations, the teams compete in a series of dynamic events that challenge all aspects of their work.
Typical events include acceleration, sled pulling, maneuvering and suspension and towing. The Baja SAE concludes with its toughest test: a four-hour endurance race.
Since 2011, the Penn College team—made up of students from several engineering-related majors—has posted 13 top-10 finishes in endurance racing, including wins in 2022 at Baja SAE Tennessee Tech and Baja SAE Rochester.
“With the success of our team in recent years, hosting Baja SAE seemed like the next natural step.” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. Webb and John G. Upcraft, fabrication and machining instructor and adviser to Penn College’s Baja SAE club, led the college’s efforts to secure the event.
“It is a great honor to have the competition on our campus,” Webb continued. “It’s a great way to showcase the college and its commitment to applied technology education. Baja SAE is a perfect reflection of our hands-on approach at Penn College.
Students from multiple disciplines – along with faculty and staff – will draw on their hands-on skills to help prepare the ground in the Earth Science Center for the event. Heavy equipment operations, forestry and landscape/plant production departments will prepare areas for various dynamic events and adjust existing hiking trails to create an endurance race course.
The course will be 1.2 to 1.4 miles long and three cars wide. “It will include obstacles, jumps, changing heights and rough terrain.” Upcraft said. “Endurance racing is the ultimate test for every element of the car. The key to winning is having a fast car that doesn’t break down.”
Work on the competition is expected to begin during the fall semester under the direction of SAE International, a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. Engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, SAE connects and educates mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions.
“SAE International seeks interest from academia and industry to partner in hosting our Baja SAE competitions,” stated Kaley Zundel, education program specialist at SAE International. “When Penn College contacted me, hearing their ideas for incorporating the college, its facilities and land, the idea of them hosting Baja SAE was very exciting. SAE International has key national volunteers and sponsors within the area that we look forward to attracting together with Penn College to host an amazing competition in 2024.
Some national companies treat the event as a pseudo job fair to recruit engineering talent, according to Webb.
“When employers take a look at the cars, they want to talk to the students after all the work.” he said. “I can’t imagine there’s a competition that simulates a real-world project better than the Baja SAE.”
Spectators will be invited to see the impressive work for themselves. They will be admitted free of charge.
“I know from talking to individuals who have hosted Baja SAE at their college that the event generates significant public interest and provides an economic boost to the region due to the large number of participants.” Upcraft said. “We certainly anticipate that will be the case for the Baja SAE Williamsport.”
“The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau is excited to have Penn College host the Baja SAE Collegiate Competition next May.” said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “Penn College students have built a solid foundation by competing in this international event. Now all the teams will come to their home. We look forward to helping welcome over 800 competitors to Williamsport, Montgomery and throughout Lycoming County.”
