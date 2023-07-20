The Heathland Links Nature Recovery Project begins in Surrey





Heathlands Connections in Surrey is one of six Nature Recovery Projects supported by £7.4 million in funding from Defra and Natural England. It is a new, ambitious project working with partners to enhance, restore and connect the unique habitats found in the westernmost landscape of the Surrey Hills Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Heathlands, Frensham Little Pond, National Trust This project will link designated sites, such as the Thursley, Hankley and Frensham Commons Area of ​​Special Protection, with surrounding areas, owned by partners who wish to work more closely together. Together, the project will find innovative solutions to management challenges such as habitat degradation, disturbance of ground-nesting birds, and the growing threat of more frequent and more destructive wildfires. The Surrey Hills AONB currently sees approximately 30 million visitors each year due to its proximity to London and other major urban areas. This project will produce and deliver a sustainable gold standard recreation plan to encourage those who visit the landscape to use active travel, improve access and, therefore, create a better connection with nature. Funded by Natural England and led by the Heathland Connections partnership, the project aims to restore natural processes and make the landscape more resilient. These unique habitats are hotspots for important and rare species of birds, reptiles, dragonflies and plants and are an iconic landscape for the local community to enjoy. Allison Potts, Thames Solent area manager for Natural England, said: We were really excited to launch our Nature Recovery Project here in the iconic heath area of ​​west Surrey, a rare and important landscape and habitat. This project is all about connections. It binds the mountains together, so they have a more secure future. It also connects the landscape with the people who live or visit here; connecting partners working here to achieve greater impact together and connecting in exciting, new ways to fund biodiversity and green infrastructure improvements. Doing so will help us achieve ambitious recovery progress in a place that matters to people and wildlife. Matt Cusack, lead ranger for the Natural Trust, said: Heathlands are home to some of the most precious plants and wildlife, and we must do all we can not only to protect them, but also to give them the best chance of recovery. They were excited that I was working together with these partners to help achieve this. Rob Fairbanks, director for the Surrey Hills National Landscape, said: Heathland Connections will help us really engage with the local community and visitors on the importance of thriving with nature. The better they feel connected to the landscape and nature with it, the more chances we have to protect and improve it for generations to come. Heathlands, Thursley, National Nature Reserve. Photo: James Giles The project will empower local communities, generating sustainable long-term funding opportunities, while providing sustainable recreation that improves people’s health and well-being, and their understanding and appreciation of this unique landscape. The six multi-partnership collaborative projects covering 176,000 hectares of land across England from the Tees Estuary to the South Downs will create improved and better connected habitats for wildlife and improve public access to nature. The projects will strengthen the National Nature Recovery Network and demonstrate the delivery of nature recovery at scale. All the projects, announced today (July 20), will help manage flood and wildfire risks, improve carbon stocks and build diverse habitats for wildlife such as the endangered warthog cricket and the elusive twit.

