Textron’s Cessna SkyCourier completes European tour





Textron Aviation has set European certification of the Cessna SkyCourier for mid-2025 as the twin turboprop completes its debut demonstration tour on the continent. The 19-date tour began on July 1 and covered France, Germany, Greece, Great Britain and the Channel Islands. Speaking of AIN at SkyCourier’s final stop in Jersey today, Textron Aviation’s senior head of global sales and flight operations Lannie O’Bannion described customer feedback about the aircraft as very positive. “There was already strong interest in SkyCourier in Europe based on the aircraft’s specifications,” he said. “But this demo tour has allowed us to grow our pipeline of leads and close sales. The prospects for SkyCourier here are huge.” Customers include regional passenger airlines, along with charter, cargo and special mission operators. “We’re talking to everybody,” O’Bannion said. The demonstrator aircraft – S/N 3 and registered as N408PX – is fitted out in a 19-seat passenger configuration that O’Bannion expects to be a “huge success” on the continent. “There is simply nothing like SkyCourier on the market today,” he noted. The Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC-powered SkyCourier was launched in November 2017 with an order from global logistics firm FedEx for 50 aircraft plus an option for another 50. The 900 nm (1,665 km) aircraft secured FAA type certification in March 2022, and the first examples were delivered to FedEx shortly thereafter. The first passenger variant was delivered in May to charter operator Hawaiian Lanai Air. To stretch the SkyCourier’s 19,000-pound (8,600 kg) utility model, Textron began offering earlier this year a gravel kit modification that allows the plane to operate from remote, unfinished runways. Textron is also advancing the development of several modifications of the Garmin G1000 NXi-equipped SkyCourier for special mission applications that will be installed on a demonstrator aircraft next year. These include four wing hardpoints, two internal stations designed for auxiliary fuel tanks and a pair of external sensor stations. Potential applications include surveillance, medical evacuation and maritime patrol, O’Bannion said.

