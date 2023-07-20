Director of UMW Rugby, Assistant Lacrosse Coach Savor Competition International





UMW Athletics Gearoid Dunbar and Tyler Houston recently returned from the World Lacrosse Championships in San Diego Dunbar as a player and Houston as a coach in the international competition held June 20-July 1. UMW Director of Rugby Gearoid Dunbar (20) stays with brother Ruairi Dunbar (2) in San Diego, California, where they both played for the Irish national team at the World Lacrosse Championships this summer. At UMW, Dunbar is the director of rugby, overseeing the men’s and women’s teams. But he played as a long stick midfielder (LSM) for the Irish national field lacrosse team in the 10-day international competition. We won all our pool games and then had three one-goal losses to finish 12th in the world, Dunbar said. We were looking to finish much higher but had a good number of players injured throughout the games. It becomes a battle of attrition towards the end. A native of Carlow, Ireland, Dunbar was first and foremost a rugby player, for both Carlow Rugby Club and his championship-winning college team, Carlow Institute of Technology. But when he first came to the United States, initially living in Las Vegas, Nevada, he took up lacrosse and played for three years before temporarily returning to Ireland. Although the USA is at home now, Dunbar has played several years of field and indoor lacrosse for Ireland, including previous world championships. But he said this summer’s competition, held from June 21 to July 1, was particularly significant. First, he got to play alongside brother Ruairi Dunbar, who recently moved with him to Fredericksburg. For another, it may be Gearoid Dunbars last time playing field lacrosse for the Irish national team, although he will once again try out as an indoor lacrosse defender for Team Ireland for next summer’s indoor championships in New York. In the meantime, his focus is on UMW’s renowned men’s and women’s rugby programs. This month the men’s team hired Charbel Medlej 16 as a men’s coach. The longtime women’s coach is Kris Kabza and the assistant coach is Bill Lucas. The Swiss national lacrosse team poses at the World Lacrosse Championship. Tyler Houston, UMW assistant men’s lacrosse coach, is standing, back row, second from left. Houston is an assistant UMW men’s lacrosse coach under head coach Drew Delaney. For the Swiss national team, Houston is the defensive coordinator, an opportunity that grew out of a study abroad experience at UMW he had as an undergraduate. As a lacrosse player majoring in history and art history at UMW, Houston worked with Center for International Education to receive college credits for a summer sports internship in Austria and the Czech Republic. During his 1-month university experience in Europe, he impressed officials of the Swiss national lacrosse team. And soon after graduation he found himself coaching the Swiss teams’ defense at the 2016 World Lacrosse Championship. He reprized the role in 2018 and again this summer, despite not having an iota of Swiss blood, he said with a laugh. Coaching lacrosse is a passion, he said, whether it’s for UMW or the Swiss team. I have to kid myself, he said, that the sport I grew up loving has taken me across the country and around the world. Follow UMW Athletics online for schedules, rosters, game coverage and news. Connected

