ISU earns international acclaim for its entrepreneurship program

AMES — Iowa State University has been named America’s Entrepreneurial University of the Year following an international competition held in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Judi Eyles is director of the Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship on the Ames campus. Eyles says: “We were thrilled to be a finalist first, and then to receive the award was unexpected but very, very wonderful.”

The award was presented by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities, based in Germany. It has been honored by universities in Europe, Asia and Africa in the past. “This is the first time they’ve ever made it to the Americas Division, so we applied for this honor which recognizes an institution that has embraced entrepreneurship throughout its campus,” says Eyles. “We ended up being the top five finalists in our category and ended up getting the first place award. So that was great!”

She says there is a wide range of entrepreneurial opportunities at Iowa State, from undergraduates to graduate students to Ph.D.s. “And then for anyone who has an idea that needs help, we have a whole bunch of people who can help people move that idea, build teams, get funding, figure out how to market, connect with mentors,” Eyles says. “So it’s really from the classroom to the boardroom.”

Iowa State is ranked #4 in the Midwest and 11th nationally in the Princeton Review’s annual survey of undergraduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.