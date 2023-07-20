The government acts to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies

It comes as the government responds fully to the independent review into maternity services in East Kent led by Dr Bill Kirkup

It follows unprecedented levels of funding to increase the maternity workforce and increase neonatal services

Further action will be taken nationally to improve safety for mothers and their babies within the NHS to ensure maternity and neonatal care everywhere is of the highest standard.

The Government has published its full response to an independent review led by former Regional Director of Public Health Dr Bill Kirkup CBE into birth failures at East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust. The review was launched due to concerns about the quality of care provided by the Trust.

Minister for Women’s Health Maria Caulfield has announced that she will now personally chair a new group overseeing maternity services across the country.

The National Maternity and Neonatal Care Surveillance Group will bring together key people from the NHS and other organisations. It will look at the work being done by a number of programs set up to improve maternity and neonatal care, including the implementation of Dr Kirkups and other recommendations, to ensure they are joined up and effective.

Minister for Women’s Health Maria Caulfield said:

Every woman deserves to feel confident in the care she and their baby receive. I would like to thank Dr Kirkup and all those involved in investigating the circumstances behind what happened in these horrific cases. In particular, Id would like to thank the women and their families, who have been through so much pain, for engaging with the investigation and helping it reach its findings. I am determined to see safety standards in maternity and neonatal care improve across the country. While this invaluable report focuses on the situation in East Kent, I want to see its recommendations implemented nationwide. This Government will continue to invest in the maternity workforce and work with the NHS to raise standards.

Specifically in East Kent, the minister will chair a local forum bringing together local NHS representatives, the Care Quality Commission and local MPs to share information and updates on improvements being made to maternity services.

The Minister for Women’s Health has also appointed Dr Kirkup to lead work with healthcare partners in response to two of the key recommendations, helping to ensure that teams in maternity and neonatal care across England can work together more to deliver the highest quality and most compassionate care.

Organizations from across the health and care system, including the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Royal College of Midwives, have been asked by the government to support its efforts to promote and improve teamwork in healthcare settings.

Royal Colleges, professional regulators and employers have also been asked to investigate how they can improve workplace culture so standards of professional behavior in maternity and neonatal settings are high. They will consider what appropriate action can be taken if the high standards fail to be met.

Dr Bill Kirkup said:

I see the Government’s response to Reading Signals as an important step forward in addressing the issues I identify. I welcome the opportunity to lead this important work. I look forward to setting up an Action Group to advise me on doing this.

Following Dr Kirkups report, the following actions are being taken or have been taken:

A special Data Taskforce has been set up by NHS England to better monitor patient safety in maternity and neonatal care across the country

The relevant bodies will work with the Department to investigate how teamwork in maternity and neonatal care spaces can be improved.

The relevant bodies will work with the Department to investigate how trainee doctors can be better trained to improve teamwork and their personal development.

Trusts will need to ensure adequate representation of maternity care on their boards

The Government will continue to work with NHS England on its approach to underperforming Trusts and their leadership

East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust will continue to work to address the problems identified and improve standards

Dr Matthew Jolly, national clinical director for maternity and women’s health at NHS England, said:

We welcome the Government’s response to Dr Bill Kirkups report – the failures in care for women, babies and their families who use East Kent Hospital must not continue to be repeated. NHS England has installed an improvement director at the Trust alongside a senior adviser and both are providing practical expert advice to the organization on the actions it needs to take to improve its maternity and newborn care, while senior national NHS clinical leaders are regularly visiting both maternity units to monitor progress. In March, we published a birth plan for maternity and neonatal care, which sets out what the NHS will do over the next three years to make care safer, more personalized and more equitable for all women, babies and families.

The Government has taken steps to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies within the NHS, including an extra £165m of investment a year to improve maternity and neonatal services.

The NHS recently published the first Long-term workforce planbacked by over £2.4 billion of government funding to deliver the biggest training expansion in NHS history to help meet the challenges of a growing and aging population by recruiting and retaining hundreds of thousands more staff over the next 15 years.

The government also continues to make progress Maternity Transformation Program, The NHS Long Term Planand continues to work closely with NHS England to implement Three-year delivery plan for maternity and neonatal services which was published in March 2023. This plan aims to steer services towards safer and more personalized care for women, babies and families.