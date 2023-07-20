International
Cree receive training to help fight fires in Quebec
In every Cree community, people have come forward to help fight the wildfires that have raged since early June in northern Quebec.
Now, some of them are receiving Socitde Defense des forts contre le feu (SOPFEU) training that will allow them to work as auxiliary forest firefighters for Quebec’s fire prevention agency.
“It is ours [backyard], is our playground in the forest. We know what the terrain is like,” said Lee-Roy Blacksmith, regional fire marshal for the Cree Nation Government. Blacksmith said he has been trying to get this training for several years.
Auxiliary Forest Firefighters are able to work under the supervision of SOPFEU staff and are able to put out small fires and what are called “hot spots” or small fires that rekindle in an area after the fire has spread.
Blacksmith says that in each Cree community, at least 30 people have expressed interest in receiving the training to help protect their communities, their cabins and their territory.
Blacksmith and SOPFEU, Quebec’s fire prevention agency, have quickly organized training outside of the usual spring training, with support from Indigenous Services Canada.
In recent weeks, 40 people from Waswanipi and Ouj-Bougoumou have received three days of training, Blacksmith said.
And this week, another 30 from Chisasibi started receiving the training in the community, he said. Chisasibi is the largest of the Cree communities with a population of more than 5,000, located at the end of the Billy Diamond Highway, more than 1,400 kilometers north of Montreal.
“[The trainees] they are preparing for the future. We are very grateful to SOPFEU for accommodating our community,” said Daisy House, Chief of Chisasibi, adding that there were already some in her community who had this training, but there was a need for many more.
“The 30 seats were filled in less than half an hour,” she said.
The Billy Diamond Highway, a major road connecting Cree communities to each other and to the south, has been closed for over a week now, as well as community access roads to several coastal Cree communities.
On Wednesday, conditions improved enough for officials to reopen the highway for several hours to allow those stranded by the closures and food and fuel deliveries.
As of Wednesday, SOPFEU estimates that more than 3 million hectares of forest have burned in the northern Quebec region, which includes Cree communities.
The desire to help protect the territory
Stephane Caron is the fire prevention and communication coordinator at SOPFEU.
He said because of the extraordinary fire season and a lot of interest from the Cree and other indigenous nations, the agency is adding more training in the middle of the summer.
“Communities, particularly indigenous communities, have said ‘If we were trained, we could help protect the territory,'” Caron said, adding that in an average year, SOPFEU trains between 400 and 500 auxiliary firefighters.
Caron said auxiliary forest firefighters are a “very important” part of the province’s firefighting strategy.
This year’s unprecedented fire season, and the coming realities of a changing climate, has accelerated SOPFEU’s desire to expand the number of indigenous people trained in northern Quebec, Caron said.
“For the community, it’s interesting because it can provide jobs to community members in a sector that matches their values. Protecting forests for indigenous communities is very important,” Caron said.
“If [local people] are trained with us and with their understanding of the forest they will certainly be well placed to help protect hunting cabins and lodges,” said Caron.
Blacksmith, the regional fire chief for the Cree, says he wants to expand training for the next fire season to include more people and a full six-day training that will allow Cree people to be employees with SOPFEU.
|
