I feel like I’m drowning: what’s driving suicidal thoughts in the Australian construction industry? – News and events
July 20, 2023
Long working hours and job insecurity are fueling suicidal thoughts and anxiety among some Australian construction workers, who are experiencing significant pressure from industry demands.
The strain of working in a sector that is often transient in nature, requires heavy physical labor and assumes self-reliance and risk-taking attitudes is driving some workers into unbearable discomfort.
These factors are contributing to the 190 suicides within the Australian construction industry each year, which equates to one worker taking their own life every second day.
or University of South Australia studyin association with the mental health charity MATES in construction (MATES)explored the triggers and experiences of suicidal ideation and psychological distress among industrial workers.
The research team also reviewed the coping strategies workers have adopted during challenging times, as well as what the industry can do to reduce the risk of losing more of its workers.
A group of construction industry workers employed in various roles were interviewed about their personal experiences with suicidal thoughts while employed in the sector, or their experience of supporting a friend with suicidal thoughts.
UniSA PhD candidate Simon Tyler from the UniSA Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Research and Education Group says eight themes have been identified that relate to what may trigger suicidal thoughts and concerns.
“These included challenges directly related to working within the industry, such as working long hours and the stress and isolation that comes from workplace turnover and job insecurity, which are common issues in the sector,” he says.
“People who discussed these issues saw them as increasing in intensity in recent times and said they played an important role in their experiences of suicidal thoughts and distress.”
Other topics that trigger suicidal thoughts and concerns related to personal issues, such as relationship and family concerns, social withdrawal, personal financial difficulties, perceived lack of support, alcohol and drug use, child custody/access and legal issues, mental health challenges, trauma or a significant negative life event.
Many participants also highlighted the stigma around mental health and suicide among work colleagues that limits them from seeking help.
“I think it’s just the stigma,” says one participant. “If you have a broken arm, people can see it, touch it and feel it … but mental health. You can’t touch it and feel it and it’s not accepted.”
Other participants discussed thoughts of feeling stuck and overwhelmed.
“… to get me out of that situation, I would either take my life or give up,” says one participant.
“… you feel like you’re drowning. You know, how am I going to get out of all this?” says another.
Tyler says that for the construction industry, suicide is a significant concern.
“It’s a confronting reality – that one worker every other day is taking their own life,” he says.
“The nature of the construction industry can be challenging with workplace drivers such as job insecurity, as well as industry cultures that encourage self-reliant attitudes and behaviours, but it is also a sector that is determined to change and help improve the lives of the people it employs.”
MATES in Construction is an organization dedicated to creating this change.
Aiming to reduce the high number of suicides in the industry and increase awareness and peer support skills among workers, MATES offers prevention and mental health programs in the construction, mining, energy and construction sectors.
Since the introduction of its programs, the organization has trained more than 237,000 industry workers and estimates that the risk of suicide in the industry has decreased by about 8%.
MATES SA CEO Alan Suridge says participants identified what helped them personally or helped others experiencing mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts.
“Mates in Construction is a three-tiered awareness program that teaches workers how to recognize when a mate is struggling and where to go for help,” he says.
“We then offer free counseling and support services to workers in need. Such research enables us to educate workers on the signs to look for and how to respond appropriately, creating a safer and more caring workplace community.”
