Seaford to Eastbourne Nature Recovery Project begins

An area the size of Hertfordshire will be dedicated to rapid nature recovery as six new landscape-scale Nature Recovery Projects are launched by Natural England and the government.

One of these Nature Recovery Projects covers the area from Seaford to Eastbourne in East Sussex. This is an ambitious project and encompasses around 12,000ha of the iconic landscape and sea of ​​the Sussex Heritage Coast and hinterland. The location is on the eastern edge of the South Downs National Park, along two chalk aquifers, the meandering River Cuckmere, the only undeveloped river estuary in Sussex, and above the spectacular Seven Sisters chalk cliffs and the chalk cliffs of Beachy Head Marine Conservation Areas.

The project was originally inspired by studies of chalk aquifers in the area, which showed the importance of healthy chalk grass and chalk habitats to maximize deep soil moisture and water infiltration. Improving nature across the wider area will help the nearby towns of Seaford and Eastbourne continue to receive clean, plentiful and sustainable water.

It will enhance nature and natural processes in this diverse landscape as a key provider of clean and abundant drinking water, local food and positive nature connections for people in the growing towns of Seaford and Eastbourne, and the many visitors who come to the area each year.

Jim Seymour, Sussex Kent area manager for Natural England, said:

We were excited to launch this Nature Recovery Project here in East Sussex focusing on how nature can improve life’s most vital needs. These include clean water, nutritious food, space for physical and mental well-being, and a more resilient environment to call home. It is a fantastic opportunity to continue our work with all the great partners and partnerships in the area to meet our shared ambitions for people and nature.

Emma Goddard, head of environment at South East Water, said:

South East Water is delighted to be a partner in this exciting Nature Recovery project. We have been working with Natural England and other partners for a long time to understand and promote the benefits that thriving nature has on the quality and quantity of our customers’ drinking water. They were excited by the prospect of restoring more nature across the area, particularly with the potential expansion into Lullington Heath National Nature Reserve.

A key part of the project will be the ambitious plan to extend the National Nature Reserve (NNR) at Lullington Heath in the heart of the area, as part of the Kings series of National Nature Reserves. This super NNR will bring a collaborative approach to management at a landscape scale around the existing reserve to improve nature for generations to come.

There will also be a focus on creating and restoring a mosaic of habitats across this diverse landscape, from wildflower chalk grassland, the meandering Cuckmere River and the wooded slopes of the Friston and Eastbourne Escarpment, linking to the wider farm landscape, essential to our food security.

These habitats will play an essential role in mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change, creating natural flood management schemes over time, as well as being the basis for species recovery as well. Focusing initially on the rare wart-biting cricket, found in only 6 sites across Britain, and the short-nosed seahorse, a protected species of seahorse found in Marine Conservation Areas just off Beachy Head, the project will work with partners to increase populations of these rare species.

Connecting people with nature and joining visitor experiences that offer sustainable travel, while also providing support for mental health initiatives in the area, will provide an emphasis on people and the local community.

The six multi-partnership collaborative projects covering 176,000 hectares of land across England from the Tees Estuary to the South Downs will create improved and better connected habitats for wildlife and improve public access to nature. The projects will strengthen the National Nature Recovery Network and demonstrate the delivery of nature recovery at scale.

The projects, announced today (July 20), will help address biodiversity loss, climate change and public health. This includes managing flood and fire risks, improving carbon stocks and increasing diverse habitats for wildlife, such as the endangered warthog cricket and the elusive mushroom.