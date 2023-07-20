International Teamsters president opens up 69 News about UPS contract impasse, possible strike that could destroy US economy | Lehigh Valley Regional News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – First the writers, now the actors: could it all be UPS crews? A potential strike that could devastate the US economy is looming, with less than two weeks to strike a deal.

Late Wednesday, both sides announced an update. 69 News reporter Priscilla Liguori spoke with the union leader who led those talks.

“We have 340,000 Teamsters who are united, ready to fight and be rewarded for their hard work,” said Sean O’Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The nation’s largest private sector contract was supposed to close by July 5, but UPS and the Teamsters remain deadlocked.

O’Brien is practicing meetings across the U.S. including in New Jersey with Teamsters Local 177, which has members from Warren and Hunterdon counties, plus Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

The union says that during the pandemic, the company doubled its profits to $100 billion, allowing top management and shareholders to thrive. O’Brien says employees were “rewarded with more work, longer hours, threats to their jobs if they didn’t show up for work, putting their health and safety and the health and safety of their family at risk.”

UPS states that on average, delivery drivers make $95,000 a year and tractor trailer drivers make $112,000 a year.

“That’s true, but that’s for 60-65 hours a week, there’s no family life balance and they’re forced to work on their days off,” O’Brien said.

A big issue being discussed is part-time workers.

“What you don’t see are the unsung heroes, the part-timers, the single moms or the people working two or three jobs, on poor wages trying to make ends meet,” O’Brien said.

UPS argues that it offers part-time workers strong health coverage, retirement and educational assistance.

69 News reached out to UPS, which declined our request for an interview, but sent us a statement saying the Teamsters has halted negotiations despite landmark proposals that would be based on the company’s industry leading wage.

Although late Wednesday after talks stalled for several weeks, the company and the Teamsters announced they will return to the bargaining table next week. The two have until the end of the month to make a deal.

Anderson Economic Group estimates that a strike could be one of the costliest in at least a century, saying a ten-day work stoppage could cost the US economy $7 billion.

Industry experts warn it could also delay millions of daily shipments, including of life-saving prescriptions, and disrupt supply chains, leading to higher inflation.

The last UPS Teamsters strike, in 1997, lasted 15 days.

“If there is a strike, UPS is choosing to strike itself,” O’Brien said. “This company could put this country into a recession.”

UPS says it has added training to some employees to minimize disruption to customers and shipments if the two sides cannot end their standoff.

While the union doesn’t want the Biden administration involved, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg says it’s “certainly monitoring” contract talks.

The union representing UPS pilots says its pilots won’t fly if other workers go on strike. The grounding would effectively shut down UPS’s global air operations.

The Teamsters recently launched its own walkout at Amazon to get more Amazon workers to unionize. 69 News reporter Priscilla Liguori asked, “If the Teamsters have a strong contract with UPS, do you think that would encourage competitors like Amazon, like FedEx, to join?”

“Well, we’re hopefully optimistic that we’ll get the best deal,” O’Brien replied. “We want to be able to take this contract and use it as a model to show other people who work in the industry, non-union, whatever the industry may be, but especially UPS that this is what you’re going to get.”

The impacts could be far-reaching, regardless of what happens before August 1.

UPS AND The Teamsters both have more information on their websites.