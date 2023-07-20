World and International News – July 20, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS Heatwave in Europe: Heatwave sweeps Europe, US breaks over 860 heat records in 7 days. According to the World Meteorological Organization, large parts of the Northern Hemisphere, especially Europe, are currently experiencing a summer of extremes characterized by severe heat waves. Temperature records at both daily and station levels are being broken, raising the possibility that national records will also be broken. As temperatures continue to rise, the effects of the heatwave in Europe are being closely monitored, raising concerns about the need for immediate climate action. 1. Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in his meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Jakarta has said that both countries should find a mutually acceptable solution to the border problem without letting “specific issues” define the overall relationship. 2. Three major infrastructure projects will be launched by Bangladesh with Indian assistance during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India for the G20 summit in September this year. 3. India will host the ASEAN Conference on Traditional Medicines in New Delhi tomorrow. The India-ASEAN conference is being held after almost a decade and will be attended by ten ASEAN countries, including Cambodia and Vietnam. 4. 105 trafficked Indian antiquities returned to India from US. Prime Minister Modi said these precious artefacts have great cultural and religious significance and their repatriation is a testament to the government’s commitment to preserve India’s rich heritage and history. 5. India made a presentation on e-Shram, the world’s largest database of unorganized workers and the National Career Service (NCS) Portal at the 4th meeting of the Employment Working Group (EWG) under India’s G20 Presidency in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In the opening session, the delegates from Indonesia and Brazil also declared. 6. Eastern Nepal Purbanchal Cancer Hospital to collaborate with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, New Delhi for improved cancer treatment for Nepali patients. 7. Ahead of his planned visit to India, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe praised India’s growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wickremesinghe also said that he would like to see the Indian rupee used as much as the US dollar. WORLD NEWS 1. Chinese President Xi Jinping has for some time been issuing warnings about the decline of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) among the 415 million worldwide who have renounced their affiliation with the CCP, regiments, teams and other affiliated organizations since July 1 of this year. 2. Six Peshawar Frontier Corps (FC) personnel sustained injuries in an explosion while their convoy was attacked in Peshawars Hayatabad area. 3. Red alert for extreme heat in major Italian cities as heat waves intensify across Europe. Parts of the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily will be the hottest again, with maximum temperatures around 46 or 47 degrees Celsius. 4. South Africa’s presidency said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August by mutual agreement. 5. In Kenya: Protesters threw stones at police in Kibera as protests against tax hikes began. 6. Pakistan gets another $600 million loan from China. 7. UK inflation rate at 15-month low at 7.9%, Bank of England may raise interest rate. 8. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized on behalf of the UK government for the past ban on LGBT people in the armed forces in the House of Commons on Wednesday. “The ban on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) people serving in our military until … 2000 was a terrible failure of the British state,” Sunak said. To join the daily news send request

