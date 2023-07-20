International
Mike Tueller is named the new director of the ASU School of International Letters and Cultures
friend Tuellera senior professor at Arizona State University, is the new director of School of International Letters and Culturesan academic unit of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
It was always a dream for Tueller to get into teaching. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, he served four years as an officer in the United States Navy, spending most of his service in Puerto Rico.
After his service ended, he returned to Harvard to complete his doctorate in classical philology in 2003 and then taught at Brigham Young University.
Then, in 2008, Tueller joined the faculty at ASU, teaching ancient Greek language and culture.
Now, 15 years later, he is the school’s latest principal, having spent the past year as interim principal.
This is a great unit; it is diverse beyond what we usually mean when we say that. I am pleased that the university, the College and the faculty in the unit see me as the person who can relate to all the different voices in our unit and that they trust me to lead the unit, Tueller said.
I have been at ASU for 15 years now, and what has kept me going is the wonderful people we have here. The faculty are great to work with and the students are eager to learn. It’s a fantastic environment with lots of great people.
ASU News checked in with Tueller to learn more about his new role and the work he is passionate about.
Editor’s Note: Answers may have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: How did the past year in the interim role help prepare you to take over as director?
Answer: It was important for me to get the support of the faculty and professors in the unit. I spent a lot of time connecting with them, asking them what things were important to them and what direction they wanted to see the unit take. I want to make sure I channel rather than impose their ideas.
Q: What sets the School of International Letters and Cultures apart?
A: We have an interesting combination here at the School of International Letters and Cultures. There are people who not only study different languages and cultures, but also study linguistics, cultures and languages scientifically or statistically, study literature, or take language teaching programs. A lot of creative and innovative work is being done here.
Q: What excites you most about the future of the school?
A: How we are expanding, or at least we hope to expand, to meet the needs of students. As we think about expanding our reach, we want to increase our presence in the online space and reach those students online in a way that cannot be done elsewhere. We also want to expand our language offerings and provide more opportunities for those who ask for them.
Question: Why is learning other languages and cultures important?
A: First, from an individual perspective, it sets you apart from others when it comes to job searches and applications. Speaking another language stands out to employers for a number of reasons, the most important being that if that company does business with people in France and you speak French, that’s a huge advantage. Then in a broader sense, a general understanding of different languages and cultures is good for society. It gives people background on important dates and events in our history as a world and really shines a light on different perspectives.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.asu.edu/20230719-mike-tueller-starts-new-director-asu-school-international-letters-and-cultures
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scammers use Google search to target airport passengers
- Mike Tueller is named the new director of the ASU School of International Letters and Cultures
- FIA could arrest Imran Khan if he doesn’t cooperate with encryption probe: Pakistan’s home minister
- Trump’s legal peril mounts with January 6 charges amid 2024 campaign
- Off-season election catalyzed by Boris Johnson imbroglios increases pressure on Rishi Sunak
- President Jokowi assembles an elite team to boost Ganjar Pranowo’s presidential campaign in 2024
- YouTube Premium quietly raises subscription prices in the US
- Bella Hadid “separates from Marc Kalman” after two years of relationship | Entertainment
- Temu accuses fast fashion leader Shein of bullying its suppliers
- Cryptocurrency and NFT News on July 20th
- World and International News – July 20, 2023
- Afghan beauticians fire tear gas in protest against Taliban ban on beauty salons – BBC Newsnight