Mike Tueller is named the new director of the ASU School of International Letters and Cultures

It was always a dream for Tueller to get into teaching. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, he served four years as an officer in the United States Navy, spending most of his service in Puerto Rico.



Mike Tueller, a senior professor at Arizona State University, is the new director of the School of International Letters and Cultures, an academic unit of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

After his service ended, he returned to Harvard to complete his doctorate in classical philology in 2003 and then taught at Brigham Young University.

Then, in 2008, Tueller joined the faculty at ASU, teaching ancient Greek language and culture.

Now, 15 years later, he is the school’s latest principal, having spent the past year as interim principal.

This is a great unit; it is diverse beyond what we usually mean when we say that. I am pleased that the university, the College and the faculty in the unit see me as the person who can relate to all the different voices in our unit and that they trust me to lead the unit, Tueller said.

I have been at ASU for 15 years now, and what has kept me going is the wonderful people we have here. The faculty are great to work with and the students are eager to learn. It’s a fantastic environment with lots of great people.

ASU News checked in with Tueller to learn more about his new role and the work he is passionate about.

Editor’s Note: Answers may have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Q: How did the past year in the interim role help prepare you to take over as director?

Answer: It was important for me to get the support of the faculty and professors in the unit. I spent a lot of time connecting with them, asking them what things were important to them and what direction they wanted to see the unit take. I want to make sure I channel rather than impose their ideas.

Q: What sets the School of International Letters and Cultures apart?

A: We have an interesting combination here at the School of International Letters and Cultures. There are people who not only study different languages ​​and cultures, but also study linguistics, cultures and languages ​​scientifically or statistically, study literature, or take language teaching programs. A lot of creative and innovative work is being done here.

Q: What excites you most about the future of the school?

A: How we are expanding, or at least we hope to expand, to meet the needs of students. As we think about expanding our reach, we want to increase our presence in the online space and reach those students online in a way that cannot be done elsewhere. We also want to expand our language offerings and provide more opportunities for those who ask for them.

Question: Why is learning other languages ​​and cultures important?

A: First, from an individual perspective, it sets you apart from others when it comes to job searches and applications. Speaking another language stands out to employers for a number of reasons, the most important being that if that company does business with people in France and you speak French, that’s a huge advantage. Then in a broader sense, a general understanding of different languages ​​and cultures is good for society. It gives people background on important dates and events in our history as a world and really shines a light on different perspectives.