New laws to help stop shipping and boost the economy receive royal assent





Delivering pledges to build a better and more prosperous future as four key government bills became law today.

The new laws took a vital step forward to help stop shipping and support businesses to grow.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shows action and not words as he continues to deliver for the public. New laws to help stop ships, grow the economy, support families and deliver on the priorities that matter most have received Royal Assent today (Thursday 20 July). The Government’s Illegal Migration Act marks a vital step forward in stopping the boats by removing the incentive for people to make these dangerous journeys in the first place. Once operational, the Illegal Migration Act will mean that people who come to the UK illegally will not have the right to stay, and will instead be inclined to either return to their home country or move to a safe third country. From today, people who arrive illegally under the new laws will be banned from legally re-entering the UK and will not be entitled to residency or citizenship, except in limited circumstances. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: The public’s priorities are my priorities. When it comes to making people live better, I’m focused on action, not words. We’re getting on with the job and today passed new laws that will play an important role in our efforts to stop ships, support businesses to grow and allow the public to access essential services in the face of disruption. Members of the public disrupted by industrial action will welcome today’s new Strikes (Minimum Level of Service) Act which will require that the essential services they pay for are there when they need them. It will enforce minimum levels of service for rail passengers, ambulances and fire and rescue services. The UK economy will see over £1 billion boost over the next decade thanks to the Electronic Trade Documents Act, which also became law today. This will make trade more efficient, cleaner and cheaper for UK businesses. The Social Housing Act (Regulation) will raise social housing standards and support families by giving residents a real voice to fight for the safe, high-quality homes they deserve. Since taking office as Prime Minister on October 25, the Government has taken actions to provide: 24 bills for Royal Assent, including the Illegal Migration Bill, the Strike (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, the Electronic Commerce Documents Bill and the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill.

Introducing 20 bills including the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, the Victims and Prisoners Bill and the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill.

Support for 16 Private Members’ Bills (PMBs) for Royal Assent, including the Child Support (Implementation) Bill and the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill. Three government-backed private members’ bills also received royal assent today. Firms will be supported to attract more talent, increase retention and boost productivity through the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act, sponsored by Yasmin Qureshi MP and Baroness Taylor of Bolton. It will give people across the UK even more flexibility about where and when they work. Separated families owed child support by non-paying parents will be paid more quickly through the Child Support (Enforcement) Act. The new law will make the money flow significantly faster by accelerating tougher penalties where parents choose not to pay back the financial support that helps keep 160,000 children out of poverty each year. The Bill was sponsored by Siobhan Baillie MP and Baroness Redfern. The Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act, sponsored by Greg Smith MP and Lord Blencathra, will help prevent the theft and resale of farm equipment such as quad bikes by ensuring they are forensically marked before sale. The new law will allow police to more easily identify stolen equipment and people to be able to prove ownership benefiting farmers by reducing rural crime.

