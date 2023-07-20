Lewis Silkin – Updated Immigration Rules with effect from July and August 2023

This article summarizes some of the changes in the HC 1496 that are most likely to be of interest to employers.

Changes regarding students

Important reforms have been made for the transition from students to work within the country and for accompanying students by dependents.

Students passing through work routes (including as a dependent)

From 15:00 BST on 17 July 2023, students are allowed to transfer to job pathways (including but not limited to Skilled Worker, Global Business Mobility, Global Talent, Scaling, Government Authorized Exchange and Creative Worker pathways) only if one of the following applies:

The student has completed the course of study for which he is sponsored; OR

The student is studying a degree level or higher course and their Certificate of Sponsorship shows a start date no earlier than the end date of the course; OR

The student is studying a PhD and their Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) shows a start date no earlier than 24 months after the start of the PhD course.

Students must also meet similar requirements if they wish to become dependent partners of someone already in a career path. This change appears to recognize that the already very restrictive Rules for Dependent Students mean that some partners can come to the UK on special Student visas. It is now logistically more difficult for such partners to transition to a work path within the country if one of them has not completed his course. A partner who postpones becoming a dependent in a line of work leading to repayment will have their qualification for repayment delayed, however they will have to weigh this against the disruption and cost of obtaining a new entry permit.

In the question of how to record the completion of the course, updated sponsor guidelines it simply states that the sponsor must ‘carefully check’ whether a proposed applicant is eligible to cross-country. However, updated caseworker instructions suggests that submission of a transcript of results or letter from the institution confirming course completion should clarify the position if the caseworker is unsure whether the transfer criteria have been met. For PhD students, caseworkers will use the course start date noted on the Confirmation of Admission to Studies to check that there is at least 24 months between the start of the course and the start date stated on the CoS.

The practical impact of the switching restrictions on career path sponsors is that they will either have to postpone the start date of an affected applicant until they can meet one of the three conditions above, or make arrangements for the applicant to leave the UK and apply for a new entry permit. Students who are eligible to become the dependent partner of a person in a work route, but who are not eligible to transition, will also need to make a new entry permit application.

The Home Office has the discretion to waive the replacement criteria outside the Rules, however this is usually reserved for exceptional circumstances.

The student exchange policy is it is said to aim to reduce net migration. Of course, the cost and inconvenience of international travel and the requirement to obtain a designated CoS for skilled worker applicants may have an effect, especially when combined with the recently announced immigration fee increase. However, a previous review of the Home Office has found that the demand for UK immigration is inelastic when the cost increases.

The policy also creates unnecessary international travel for applicants who choose to go abroad to apply for entry permits, so its appropriateness can also be questioned on environmental grounds.

New restrictions on dependents of students

For students on postgraduate courses commencing on 1 January 2024 (and subject to exceptions for government-sponsored students and UK-born children), dependents will only be allowed if the Student is on a PhD or other doctoral course, or is a postgraduate course confirmed by the sponsor as a research-based higher degree.

A definition of ‘research-based higher degree’ has been added to the Immigration Rules and means ‘a postgraduate program that includes a research component (including a requirement to produce original work) that is greater than any associated taught component when measured by student effort’. What this means in practice is that taught Master’s students will no longer be entitled to be accompanied by dependents.

These changes are incorporated into the Immigration Rules from 15:00 on 17 July 2023, but will only affect dependents of students whose course starts on or after 1 January 2024.

Note that partners and minor children who are excluded from eligibility as dependents under the Student pathway will also not be eligible to apply as dependents under the Graduate pathway. This, combined with the effect of the planned application fee increase, could mean that more Students will seek sponsorship under the skilled worker route soon after their studies.

Time of changes related to students

Changes to the Immigration Rules are usually published at least 21 days before they come into effect. Although the changes to student switching were made with immediate effect to prevent a surge in applications, initially it was announced on May 23, 2023. The change limiting the eligibility of dependent students was included in the same notice. The Government’s view is that the notification provided sufficient advance warning.

Skilled worker

Additions to the list of shortage occupations

An expansion of the Occupation Shortage List (SOL) has been made, covering immigration applications submitted on or after August 7, 2023.

The following construction industry occupations have been added to the list:

5312 Masons and masons

5313 Roofing, roofing tiles and slates

5315 Carpenters and carpenters

5319 Construction and trade of construction not elsewhere classified

5321 Plaster (including classification of drying machines as plasterers, enabling them to qualify for sponsorship)

Two fishing industry professions are also added:

5119 Agriculture and fishing trade not elsewhere classified – only work in the fishing industry

9119 Fishing and other elementary agricultural occupations not elsewhere classified – only for work on fishing vessels of nine meters or more, and where the work requires at least three years of full-time experience as a deckhand, and the experience must have been acquired during lawful employment

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) is currently undertaking a full review of the SOL and expects to publish its report in autumn 2023. The Home Office will then consider the MAC’s recommendations, with updates to the SOL likely to be made in autumn 2023 or spring 2024.

Longer immigration leave for GPs for specialty training

GPs in specialty training will be granted immigration permission which expires four months after the date of completion of their Certificate of Sponsorship, to allow them time to obtain further immigration permission as a GP with a licensed sponsor.

EU settlement scheme

Various changes to the EUSS are effective from 9 August 2023. The two changes of most interest to employers are described below.

Automatic extension of default status

It is intended to allow default status to be automatically extended without the need for a valid application. This change is intended to be the first step in implementing the findings of the successful legal challenge brought by the Independent Monitoring Authority.

The new immigration rule simply states that an individual’s pre-arranged status can be extended regardless of whether the person has made a valid application to the Home Office for it.

or Press release issued by the Home Office provides further details, confirming that an automatic two-year extension will be granted to individuals with pre-settled status who have not applied for settled status. They will be notified directly about the extension and their digital status will be updated. Among other things, this means they will be able to prove their status to an employer using an online right-to-work check.

There is no confirmation in the press release whether a visa national who has preset status as a family member of an EEA/Swiss national will automatically receive a new physical biometric residence card confirming their extended permit. They may need to apply for one to be able to continue to prove their immigration clearance on an airline or other carrier when traveling to the UK.

Although this is not yet provided for in the Regulations, the press release confirms that the Home Office intends to put in place a process to automatically revert pre-settled status holders to settled status if they are eligible for it. The Home Office points out that safeguards will be in place to prevent grants going to ineligible individuals, indicating that a proper process has not yet been finalised.

The proposed redemption conversion process will use automated controls. These will presumably include checks on HMRC and DWP records, as well as passenger name registration data to identify cases of international travel. This raises a question about what the consequences will be for individuals who are deemed to have broken the continuity of their stay in the UK and are therefore ineligible for settled status.

The Home Office’s position on this is not yet known and may have an impact on employers. If an affected individual will be required to adjust their status to another route or leave the UK, then employers may turn to them for sponsorship or other assistance, or may need to consider recruiting a replacement worker.

Reasons for making a late application to be assessed at the validation stage

If an applicant under the EUSS has reasonable grounds for making a late application, an application validity claim will be made and not an admissibility claim. This means that some applications will not proceed to full assessment unless the reasons for making a late application are accepted. A potential impact of this for employers is that where an existing employee has an EUSS application assessed as invalid, they may need to apply for alternative immigration clearance or leave the UK. Depending on the circumstances, they may not have permission to work while an alternative application is being considered.

If you have any questions about these developments, please contact a member of our Immigration Team.