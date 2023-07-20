



For millennia, civilizations have looked up to the sky pondering the origins and mysteries of the Moon. The ground-based observations made possible by the invention of the first telescopes opened a new chapter in the understanding of Earth’s celestial companion and for humanity itself. One small step After the birth of space exploration nearly 70 years ago, the Moon quickly became the final destination for countless scientific missions, including several manned flights that culminated in the celebrated first Moon landing in 1969. The UN General Assembly declared July 20 International Moon Day to honor the anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing and to raise public awareness of the commitment to sustainable lunar exploration by national and international space programs around the world. Reaching for the stars Recognizing humanity’s common interest in outer space, the General Assembly adopted its first resolution on outer space in December 1958, entitledThe question of the peaceful use of outer spacedeclaring outer space should be reserved for strictly peaceful purposes. In October 1967, the UNTreatise on Principles Directing the activities of states in the exploration and use of outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodiesalso entered into force. Among other stipulations, the treaty—seen by many as the Magna Carta of space—forbids states from placing weapons of mass destruction on any satellite or celestial body, or from asserting claims of national sovereignty in outer space. Today, you UN Office for Outer Space Affairs(UNOOSA) is responsible for promoting international cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space. UNOOSA serves as the Secretariat for the only General Assembly committee dealing exclusively with international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space: through the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (I would like to). A new era of engagement Many national space agencies and corporate entities are beginning to recognize the economic potential of lunar exploration, particularly in relation to the deployment of radio communication technologies on the Moon. In 2021, the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (THAT) founded the Space Frequency Coordination Group (SFCG) to coordinate a multinational effort focusing on space research, space operations, and radio astronomy, in addition to Earth exploration, meteorology, radio navigation, and inter-satellite technologies. Peaceful relations and regular international cooperation on space radiocommunication divisions are essential, whether for multinational or commercial missions, he said.THAT. International effort The United States’ space agency, NASA, has also led a separate multinational coalition called the Artemis program that builds on the 1967 UN outer space treaty to establish a stable and robust presence on the Moon, the ITU points out. Peaceful relations and regular international cooperation on space radiocommunication divisions are essential, whether for multinational or commercial missions, said Cathy Sham, who chairs the ITU expert group on space radiocommunication applications, discussing NASA’s Artemis program. NASA and other space agencies envision ongoing research to improve people’s lives and satisfy the human quest for knowledge about our universe. The exploration missions that support such research would not be possible without the work of the ITUs, she said. UNOOSA has identified numerous ways in which these international space exploration programs canhelp meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/07/1138942

