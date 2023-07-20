Are you eligible for free school meals and clothing grants?





Low-income families in Midlothian are being reminded that they can qualify for free school meals and money to help buy school clothes. Young people over 16 who stay at school and live on their own can also apply. All Primary 1 to 5 now qualify All children aged 1 to 5 – including Emma, ​​Oliver, Lennon, Clodagh and Georgia from Gore Glen pictured – already receive free school meals. All children in early learning and child care can get a free meal (breakfast, lunch or dinner) on the days they go. Are you on certain benefits or loans? However, if your child is in Primary 6 or 7, they can also get free school lunches if you get or are waiting for certain benefits. You are also eligible if you get Child Tax Credit (not Working Tax Credit) and your income is less than £18,725; or Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit and have an income of up to £8,717. Grants for school uniforms You can also get money to help with your child’s school clothes and shoes. School clothing grants are £120 for primary pupils and £150 for secondary pupils. Have you received any awards before? If you received an award for the last school year and are on benefits, you should receive a letter by mid-July telling you that you will automatically receive your free school meal or clothing grant. Other families must apply However, families who did not automatically receive an award can apply for one. Each award is valid for one year only and you must complete an application each year. Do you qualify? Find out if you qualify for Scottish Government website Some people are not aware that they need to register “Many families may not be aware that they need to register after Primary 5 to receive the free school meals they may be entitled to,” said Midlothian Council Leader, Councilor Kelly Parry. “As part of our #MidlothianCares initiative, which aims to help local people cope with the cost of living crisis, we’re reminding people of this and other benefits and support available to them.” Apply now In photo Pictured are pupils from Gore Glen Primary, which has one of the highest consumption of school meals in Midlothian. Pictured in the back from left to right are Emma, ​​seven, who is in P3, and eight-year-old Oliver, who is in P4. At the front are Georgia, 10, who is in P5, then next to her is Clodagh, 7, from P3 and Lennon, 9, from P4.

