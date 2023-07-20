UPPAbaby announces ‘Stay & Stroll’ partnership with Montage International





Guests of Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts can rent Minu V2, Remi and Ridge for free based on their family needs ROCKLAND, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, UP baby announced the Stay & Stroll partnership with Montage International. The pilot program began in 2017 at Pendry San Diego with the original Minu cart and saw immediate success among guests. The program has since expanded to all Montage International properties offering guests staying at Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts the opportunity to rent a stroller and a toy to suit their family’s needs for free on site. Visitors can choose from the UPPAbaby Minu V2 compact stroller, the UPPAbaby Ridge jogging stroller or the UPPAbaby Remi sleep and play toy.

UPPAbaby Jake Minu at Pendry Hotel & Resorts

“We are delighted to bring this partnership to life for our guests at all Montage and Pendry properties,” said Azadeh Hawkins, global creative director of Montage International. “This partnership allows our friends the convenience of traveling as a family without having to bring a stroller or toy on vacation.” When asked about the Stay & Stroll program, UPPAbaby’s Global Director of Marketing and Communications, Joseph Alcantara said, “This is an exciting time for the UPPAbaby brand. As we continue to expand globally and sell direct-to-consumer here in the United States, we envision this partnership with Montage International to amplify our brand platform and allow guests a sneak peek at what it’s like to play, sleep and walk with UPPAbaby gear.” UPPAbaby updated its favorite travel stroller, the Minu, in Spring 2022. The Minu V2 is a compact, full-featured stroller with expandable options that allows parents to stroll from birth to children weighing 50 pounds. For those looking to run or take a family outing, the Ridge all-terrain jogging stroller goes more places at all paces. With no flat tires (no need for an air pump!) and a responsive handbrake, the Ridge can also be used from birth with suitable adapters. Finally, the UPPAbaby Remi game is the first product in the home space for the brand. Remi can be used for sleep and play and as a lightweight, portable, must-have toy for families on the go. For more information on Minu V2, Ridge, Remi and all UPPAbaby devices, visit www.uppababy.com and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UP baby), Instagram (@uppababy), and Facebook (@UPPAbaby). About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby is a global company with small town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest baby gadgets available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with children more manageable, fashionable and even more fun. About Montage Hotels & Resorts

Montage Hotels & Resorts is the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the affluent and discerning traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts and residences. Each Montage property offers comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and unforgettable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes: Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg and Montage Big Sky. Opening in 2024 are Montage La Quinta and Montage Cay. Montage Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, follow @montagehotels or visit www.montage.com. About Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored for today’s cultured world traveler. founders Alan J. Fuerstman AND Michael Fuerstman Well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, infusing each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The hotel portfolio includes Pendry San Diego, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Pendry West Hollywood, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City and Pendry Washington DC The Wharf. Opening in 2023 is Pendry Newport Beach. Opening in 2024 is Pendry Natirar and Pendry La Quinta. Opening in 2026 is Pendry Tampa. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendry.com. SOURCE UPPAbaby

