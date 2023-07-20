ESOL summer camp for international students





DADE COUNTY, Fla. We’re just weeks away from the start of a brand new school year, but some students in Miami-Dade County have spent the summer learning. The Miami Dade County Public School District is boosting its international students with a summer language camp designed just for them. The fact that they are here and they are learning, many of them said that they have only been here for three to four months, they feel safer, Yuneisy Morell shares. Morell came from Cuba when he was 10 years old. She is a product of the MDCPS ESOL program, which teaches English to students who did not learn it as their first language. And now, she teaches summer language camp for newcomers, I was a student who was afraid, especially in high school, you’re afraid to speak because you don’t know what they’re going to say, you don’t want them to make fun of you. She further, I think this class is giving her license to be okay, I can be myself, no one judges me, I can talk and do it in a fun way. Every day, students from countries like Cuba, Colombia and Nicaragua learn a little bit of everything; days of the week, classroom etiquette, vocabulary, phonics, reading skills, and American culture. The difference in this classroom environment is that there is no stress on academic grades. The students’ parents tell Florida 24 Network in Spanish the same thing, for us, it’s a joy that he’s acclimatizing because he needs to integrate. And that he has integrated himself very well and is very happy. A district representative says that last school year, more than 20,000 non-English speaking international students joined our district schools. These five weeks are essential to make them confident for this coming school year. We have this beautiful melting pot in this district, so they will be able to develop their social skills as well, interacting with their peers, and that will make them stronger academically for the 2023-2024 school year, explains the District Supervisor for the Bilingual Department, Cecilia Monteagudo. I think the program really gives them a leg up, especially when they go back, explains Morell. She continues, They still have a long way to go, but they’ll be more confident in the sense that when they go back to the classroom, they’ll ask those questions, they’ll be more confident in themselves, and they’ll stand up for themselves if they need help or if they’re not understanding.

