Campaign for the right to a healthy environment, including Amnesty International, wins prestigious human rights award





Responding to the announcement that a global coalition of civil society and indigenous peoples, which includes Amnesty International, has won the prestigious award United Nations Human Rights Award on the successful campaign for everyone’s right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment recognized worldwide by the United Nations, Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty Internationals, said: Amnesty International is proud to be part of this broad coalition that includes civil society organisations, indigenous peoples, social movements and local communities, from around the world. Together, we have campaigned tirelessly over several years for everyone’s right to a universally recognized healthy environment. Amnesty International is proud to be part of this broad coalition that includes civil society organisations, indigenous peoples, social movements and local communities, from around the world. Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International The UN Human Rights Prize is announced during a week where people in all regions of the world are once again facing the impacts of climate change, with devastating effects on their right to health and life. The entire planet is affected by burning, drowning, polluting, facing water shortages and its ecosystems and biodiversity are under extreme threat. Amnesty International will continue to work in coalition to make the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment a reality for all, and to implement and legally enforce it at regional and national levels. This presents challenges in the face of often entrenched opposition to this right, especially in countries where civic space is very limited and human rights defenders often face brutal repression. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and ahead of this year’s COP28 climate conference, this award has particular resonance and will serve to renew our determination to build on this success and ensure that everyone has their right to a healthy environment. Background The Global Coalition of Civil Society, Indigenous Peoples, Social Movements and Local Communities for Universal Recognition of the Right to a Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment has been selected for the UN Human Rights Prize, which is awarded every five years to five recipients. The award ceremony will take place in December at the United Nations headquarters in New York, during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Civil society organizations, indigenous peoples, social movements and local communities have defended and promoted the right to a healthy environment for several decades and in recent years have united around the call for recognition of this right by the United Nations. In 2020, the Coalition issued a CALL which was signed by more than 1,350 organizations seeking universal recognition of the right to a healthy environment. Coalition members, including Amnesty International, also engaged in advocacy and campaigning between 2020 and 2022. The UN Human Rights Council agreed the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment in a resolution for October 8, 2021followed by the UN General Assembly on July 28, 2022. COP28 will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. The official press release from the Global Coalition of Civil Society, Indigenous Peoples, Social Movements and Local Communities for Universal Recognition of the Right to a Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment is available. here. Read the reactions of coalition members: here.

