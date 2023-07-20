International
Manitoba’s justice minister doubles down on anti-landfill research
Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen expressed regret, but not hope, Thursday to families calling for the Manitoba government to search a landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
“Every family would advocate for their family and every family should advocate for their family, but the responsibility of the provincial government is broader than that,” said Goertzen, who is also the attorney general.
“There are a number of different things at play [but] safety is paramount.”
Premier Heather Stefanson said earlier this month that her government would not provide support to search the Prairie Green landfill in the rural municipality of Rosser for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.
Police believe their remains lie beneath the surface of the privately run landfill and that they are two of four victims of a suspected serial killer.
The other two are Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman. She is called Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.
Contois’ partial remains were found at the City of Winnipeg’s Brady Road Landfill in June 2022. Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe’s whereabouts are unknown.
Protesters blocked the entrance to the Brady landfill after Stefanson said Manitoba would not help fund a search. A court order ordered them to move last week, which they did after police arrived to clear them this week.
Protesters have maintained a presence near the landfill at a site they called Camp Morgan. They also established a new camp, called Camp Marcedes, near the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in The Forks.
Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller has criticized Stefanson’s decision, calling it “heartless” and saying the federal government wants to help but the province needs to take the lead.
Stefanson has said her decision is based on safety concerns related to analyzing toxic materials, as described in a research feasibility report, although she said a search could be done at a cost of $184 million.
Goertzenon said Thursday that he is often asked, “What if it was your family?”
“If it was my son, I would protect my son, [but] the provincial government must consider all families. And it has to consider what the risk is to families and to those who might do a search in an industrial dump,” he said.
He also emphasized his reluctance to risk the court case being built against the suspected serial killer.
“[Manitoba Prosecution Services]has determined that they have evidence that they should file charges against an accused in this case. “My concern, from the attorney general’s point of view, is to make sure we don’t screw this up because justice has to be done for the families as well,” he said.
“If there are things going on that could delay those cases, that could have an impact on justice.”
It’s the government’s responsibility to weigh all of that, Goertzen said, saying he’s “totally sympathetic” to those who want the research done.
“This is never an easy decision,” he said, calling it particularly difficult “because you’re dealing with families who are rightfully and understandably grieving and protecting their loved ones, which all of us would do as family members.”
Asked if he might consider a search after the court case is over and there are no concerns about interfering with court proceedings, Goertzen said the security concern still remains and always will.
Other landfill searches have been done successfully in other parts of the country, so Goertzen was asked why a Prairie Green search would be considered more dangerous.
He again referred to the findings in the feasibility report.
“There are no guarantees of success, but there are important short-term and long-term health concerns and considerations for those who would have to carry out that research,” he said.
“It’s an industrial waste site. That’s been cited in the report in several different places, in terms of the challenge and the damage that exists there.”
