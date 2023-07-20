The panel convened to consider the proposed appointment of an interim fire chief





July 20, 2023 West Northamptonshire Council has called a confirmation hearing of the counties’ Police, Fire and Crime Panel following the announcement by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold of a temporary appointment to the role of Chief Fire Officer for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue. The meeting will take place in the Great Hall at Northamptons Guildhall from 10am on Thursday 27th July and will consider the proposed appointment of Simon Tuhill to the role of Interim Chief Fire Officer. Such panels are responsible for:

Review of decisions and actions taken by KPP

Review of draft Police and Crime Plan (and Fire and Rescue Plan as appropriate) and PCCs annual report

Review of proposed annual regulation of PCCs

Review of proposed appointment of senior staff

Resolution of non-criminal complaints about the conduct of the KPP

Making reports or recommendations to the PCC as required When I was first advised that a provisional application had been made and was to be advertised, I was extremely concerned that there was no intention of taking this to a panel confirmation hearing. I sought confirmation of the legal position from the Monitoring Officer who confirmed my view that the panel should be consulted and this was reported back to the PFCC. I am therefore pleased that this has now led to a properly constituted panel confirmation hearing to consider a full report on an interim meeting, in accordance with due process. We have strict rules within which we work and it is vital that we adhere to these so that any decisions we make are not challenged at a later date. My panel colleagues and I will have an opportunity to consider the proposal that Simon Tuhill, who has recently joined the service as Deputy Fire Chief, step into the top role on an interim basis following the departure of Mark Jones. Cllr David Smith, Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, and chair of the panel Mr Tuhill was previously Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and served as a firefighter for over 25 years. Details for the July 27 meeting can be found at Council website and, as with all Police, Fire and Crime Panel meetings, will be broadcast live and available for viewing on YouTube. Want the latest Council news delivered straight to your inbox?

