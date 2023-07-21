Many people were arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners





Waterloo Regional Police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totaling $1.7 million. Both schemes targeted homeowners in Waterloo Region and other areas of Ontario. Police provided information on both on Thursday. In the first case, police said the accused told homeowners they were entitled to money through a lawsuit against HVAC companies involving products they had previously purchased, such as air conditioners, furnaces, HEPA filters and water filtration systems. Homeowners were told they could only get the money through home renovations. Using high-pressure tactics, the accused allegedly persuaded the victims to sign contracts. Contractors working with the accused would then complete hasty and often shoddy renovations to the victims’ homes, police said. Then, in the days or weeks that followed, the accused would use the information from the contracts to obtain liens against the victims’ homes for amounts ranging from $40,000 to $70,000, police said. Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Pickering in connection with the scheme. He is charged with eight counts of fraud exceeding $5,000. Police say the total potential loss is estimated at $1 million. IMPERSONAL SCAMS FINANCIAL ADVICE A 33-year-old Hamilton man and a 28-year-old Oakville man are also facing fraud charges in connection with a separate investigation. Waterloo Regional Police said the pair claimed to be in the debt consolidation business, specializing in helping people pay off their home debts. They allegedly used high-pressure tactics to convince victims to take out multiple mortgages, using the equity in their homes. The money was used to pay off the liens, with any extra money redirected to companies owned by the fraudsters. The men also paid their own consultancy fees, lending fees and charged the victims for expensive renovations. Police said several victims have been identified across the province, including three in Waterloo Region, one in Oakville and one in Welland. Total casualty loss is estimated at $700,000. Asked if investigators believed the two cases might be connected, police said they are separate. TIPS FOR OWNERS Police are offering this advice to homeowners to avoid scams: Use only reputable mortgage brokers and companies

If you are not sure what you are signing, ask a trusted person or attorney to help you understand the documents

Be very wary of any door-to-door solicitation, especially if they ask you to sign contracts

If you think you may be currently in a contract, have a title search done in order to address any outstanding and unknown Notices of Security Interests (NOSIs), commonly known as encumbrances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/multiple-people-arrested-for-scams-targeting-waterloo-region-homeowners-1.6487755 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos