More international students eligible for US STEM job program





The United States will add eight new fields of study for international students seeking to gain practical work experience in the country, the Department of Homeland Security announced last week. The eight new fields of study include: landscape architecture; institutional research; mechatronics, robotics and automation engineering technician/technician; composite materials technology/technician; linguistics and computer science; developmental and adolescent psychology; geospatial intelligence; and demographic and population studies. The new fields will all be added to the science, technology, engineering, math, Optional Practical Training or STEM OPT program. Announced in a July 12 Federal Register notice, the extensions will provide international students with more opportunities to work temporarily in the United States. This is the latest move aimed at attracting more foreign STEM students to the United States. Early last year, the Biden administration added 22 fields of study to the STEM OPT program. STEM innovation allows us to solve the complex challenges we face today and make a difference in how we secure and defend our country, said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in announcing the 2022 expansion. Through STEM education and training opportunities, DHS is expanding the number and diversity of students who excel in STEM education and contribute to the American economy. DHS received nominations for 120 fields, of which eight were selected and announced last week. Through OPT, international students on F-1 visas can gain experience in their field of study during or after completing their degree. More than 200,000 international students used the program to gain work experience in the United States during the 2020-21 academic year. The program usually allows students to work for up to one year, but some STEM students can extend it for an additional two years. Boundless, a firm that helps people immigrate to the US, welcomed the recent STEM expansion. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, initiatives like STEM OPT play a crucial role in promoting innovation, economic growth and cultural exchange, the Seattle-based company said in a recent statement. By expanding access to hands-on training, the US signals a commitment to fostering a diverse and globally connected workforce.

